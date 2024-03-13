Agatha: Release date, cast, plot, and more

Yes, it was Agatha all along – here’s everything we know about the MCU villain’s upcoming self titled series.

Agatha Harkness spawned not only memes from her popular stint on the show WandaVision, but now also her very own show.

When we last left Agatha back in Westfield, New Jersey, she had been trapped by the chaos magic of the now-deceased Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch.

Agatha’s spinoff promises fans a deeper dive into her history and the history of witchcraft in the MCU when it releases on Disney+. But what other mysteries might be held in store?

Contents:

Is there a release date for Agatha?

Agatha is set to release in late 2024, but no official date has been announced.

However, this isn’t due to the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, since Agatha is “on track for 2024 premiere,” as reported by Variety.

The series will now be called Agatha instead of its previous titles Coven of Chaos, House of Harkness, and Darkhold Diaries.

We also know that the show is set to have nine episodes in total.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Agatha star Patti LuPone confirmed this episode count, stating that “all nine scripts” for the show “were written before [they] started” filming.

Agatha cast: Who’s in it, and are there any new characters?

Kathryn Hahn will be returning as the titular witch Agatha. She’ll also be joined by Wandavision cast member Emma Caulfield, who played the dual role of Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones, who served as the social leader inside of Westview.

What’s more, in April 2023, Patti LuPone spilled some major details as she revealed she’ll be making her MCU debut as the witch Lilia Calderu. While appearing on an episode of The View, the Broadway icon opened up about her role while also revealing all about her co-stars.

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair,” she explained. “I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar – if anybody knows Heartstopper – is Joe Locke.”

It was previously announced that Joe Locke, of Heartstopper fame, had been cast, with rumors circulating that he may be an alternate version of Wanda’s son Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan.

The same goes for Aubrey Plaza, whose entry into the MCU was reported by Variety in November last year. Plaza, however, will be playing an original character named Rio Vidal. Rumors state that Vidal will be a “green witch” and former partner of Agatha.

The role is Plaza’s first time featuring in a big comic book project. The actor – best known for playing April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation – has a reputation for her deadpan comedic delivery. Her casting also reunites her Hahn, with the two having both worked in Parks and Recreation.

Saturday Night Live star Sasheer Zamata has also joined the cast as Sorceress Jennifer Kale.

In addition to these new additions, Deadline confirmed that Debra Jo Rupp, who played Mrs. Hart in WandaVision, would also appear in Agatha.

Are there plot details for Agatha?

No, there are currently no details about Agatha of yet. Under its earlier title, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel said the show will “reveal more about the character first introduced in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision.

“Jac Schaefer, who served as head writer and executive producer on WandaVision, returns for Agatha: House of Harkness. Be sure to hide all dogs named Sparky.”

There are no other confirmed plot details at the time of writing. In WandaVision, she was revealed to be the source of Wanda’s anguish and the controller of her realities in Westview, drawn to her high level of power and wishing to take it for herself. The last time we saw her, she was condemned to live the rest of her life imprisoned in her own body as nosy neighbor Agnes, so it’s likely we’ll catch up with her efforts to break free.

However, according to a report from The Illuminerdi, Agatha will pick up right after the events of WandaVision and take place in Westview. Agatha will be freed from the spell that Wanda placed on her by a new Coven of Witches, one of whom the reports claim to be Aubrey Plaza.

One aspect of WandaVision that fans are hoping for in this new show is the musical elements of Agatha’s character. WandaVision’s “Agatha All Along” tune topping the charts and becoming a crowd favorite immediately. Thankfully, it appears that this new show will follow suit, with Hahn teasing that Agatha might even have multiple new songs for viewers to get stuck in their heads.

Also, there are set to be references to other Disney properties within the story, such as The Princess Diaries, according to the below set photos:

Will Scarlet Witch be in Agatha?

One of the biggest unknowns about the show is whether or not Elizabeth Olsen will appear as Scarlet Witch in the series. In a recent interview with Deadline, Olsen was asked if she could hint when and if she will return to the MCU. “I don’t know ever how to answer these questions except, I think I’ll be back.”

This isn’t much to go off, but given how secretive the MCU is when it comes to future projects, it’s not surprising that Olsen isn’t prepared to give anything away. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any news or confirmation about Olsen’s future in the MCU is revealed.

Marvel is yet to confirm if these plot details are in fact true so keep checking back here for any updates on what to expect from the plot of the show.

Is there a trailer for Agatha?

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer for Agatha right now, but Disney+ did release a teaser for the show. Check it out below:

Given the show’s late 2024 release date and the fact that it reportedly only started shooting recently, we’ll be waiting a while for any footage. For now, behind-the-scenes video for the series shows first look at the series and some of the main characters.

We’ll update this space upon further announcements. In the meantime, check out our other superhero hubs below:

