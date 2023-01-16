Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Kathryn Hahn hints at new songs for the spinoff

Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Kathryn Hahn has teased that there is a good chance the upcoming spinoff series will include even more songs and jingles similar to the now iconic tune from WandaVision.

The MCU has been expanded to bigger heights than ever before in recent years, with a variety of new TV shows coming to Disney plus as well as the big MCU film releases. Shows such as She-Hulk, WandaVision, and Hawkeye all give fans a taste of both new and old characters.

In regards to WandaVision, one of the biggest highlights from the Scarlet Witch-focused series was actor Kathryn Hahn’s performance as the villainous Agatha Harkness. This success came in large part due to the now iconic villain reveal song “It was Agatha All Along” that featured in the show.

Article continues after ad

The song even climbed to the top of the streaming charts at one point and went viral all over the internet. As a result of this beloved moment, fans are hoping that the upcoming Agatha Harkness spinoff show – Agatha: Coven of Chaos – will feature more music and catchy songs.

And while this aspect of the show is yet to be confirmed, Hahn recently teased the idea of more music in the new spinoff.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In a recent interview with TVLine, Hahn spoke about what fans can expect from the show’s costume and wardrobe design, something that was praised previously in WandaVision. “Her costumes and her nails. They’re fabulous,” she began, before adding, “and who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me!”

Article continues after ad

Given that actors ​​Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone have been confirmed to be joining the cast – both of which are capable singers – there is a good chance that it won’t just be Agatha singing this time around. That she might be joined by her Coven in a new sing-along or two.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.