The Last of Us Part 1 PC Requirements – Minimum, recommended & ultra specs

The Last of Us Part 1 PC port is finally upon us later in March, so here’s a rundown of what the PC specs and requirements look like — from minimum to recommended and ultra.

The Last of Us Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the best zombie games ever made for PlayStation. However, the game has been remade and is currently on its way to launch for PC on March 28, 2023.

It will be available via Steam and Epic Games Store and you can go ahead and preorder them now. Sony has revealed all the information about the specs you need to run this masterpiece on your system.

So, here’s a rundown of all the PC requirements starting from minimum to all the way to ultra specs.

Naughty Dog The Last of Us Part 1 finally makes its way to PC.

The Last of Us Part 1 system requirements on PC

It seems like 16 GB RAM is going to be the new bare minimum to run modern titles. The Last of Us Part 1 PC port suggests 16 gigs of memory right from the minimum requirements.

The game will still be playable if your system has 8 GB of RAM, provided the rest of it has enough firepower to back the frames up. However, if your intention is to play the game at 4K ultra settings, you need to have a beefy system with a 4080 and an Intel Core i5-12600K or Ryzen 9 5900X.

An SSD is also a recommended piece of hardware for every spec. With that said, here are the minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra specs of the game.

Minimum specs

Here are the minimum specs to run The Last of Us Part 1 at low preset settings (720p/30fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit Version 1909 or newer RAM 16 GB CPU Intel Core i7-4770K / Ryzen 5 1500X GPU AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4 GB) Storage 100 GB SSD

Recommended specs

Here are the recommended specs to run The Last of Us Part 1 at high preset settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit Version 1909 or newer RAM 16 GB CPU Intel Core i7-8700 / Ryzen 5 3600X GPU AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT (8 GB) AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB) Storage 100 GB SSD

Performance specs

Here are the performance specs needed to run The Last of Us Part 1 at high preset settings (1440p/60fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit Version 1909 or newer RAM 32 GB CPU Intel Core i7-9700K / Ryzen 5 5600X GPU AMD Radeon RX 6750XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Storage 100 GB SSD

Ultra specs

Here are the requirements needed to run The Last of Us Part 1 at ultra preset settings (4K/60fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit Version 1909 or newer RAM 32 GB CPU Intel Core i5-12600K / Ryzen 9 5900X GPU AMD RX 7900XT (FSR Quality) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Storage 100 GB SSD

So, there you have it — that's everything you need to know about The Last of Us Part 1's recommended specs for PC.

