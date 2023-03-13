The Last of Us Part 1 PC Requirements – Minimum, recommended & ultra specs

The Last of Us Part 1 PC port is finally upon us later in March, so here’s a rundown of what the PC specs and requirements look like — from minimum to recommended and ultra.
The Last of Us Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the best zombie games ever made for PlayStation. However, the game has been remade and is currently on its way to launch for PC on March 28, 2023.
It will be available via Steam and Epic Games Store and you can go ahead and preorder them now. Sony has revealed all the information about the specs you need to run this masterpiece on your system.
So, here’s a rundown of all the PC requirements starting from minimum to all the way to ultra specs.
It seems like 16 GB RAM is going to be the new bare minimum to run modern titles. The Last of Us Part 1 PC port suggests 16 gigs of memory right from the minimum requirements.
The game will still be playable if your system has 8 GB of RAM, provided the rest of it has enough firepower to back the frames up. However, if your intention is to play the game at 4K ultra settings, you need to have a beefy system with a 4080 and an Intel Core i5-12600K or Ryzen 9 5900X.
An SSD is also a recommended piece of hardware for every spec. With that said, here are the minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra specs of the game.
Minimum specs
Here are the minimum specs to run The Last of Us Part 1 at low preset settings (720p/30fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit Version 1909 or newer
|RAM
|16 GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-4770K / Ryzen 5 1500X
|GPU
|AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB)NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB)NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4 GB)
|Storage
|100 GB SSD
Recommended specs
Here are the recommended specs to run The Last of Us Part 1 at high preset settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit Version 1909 or newer
|RAM
|16 GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-8700 / Ryzen 5 3600X
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT (8 GB)AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB)
|Storage
|100 GB SSD
Performance specs
Here are the performance specs needed to run The Last of Us Part 1 at high preset settings (1440p/60fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit Version 1909 or newer
|RAM
|32 GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-9700K / Ryzen 5 5600X
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 6750XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|Storage
|100 GB SSD
Ultra specs
Here are the requirements needed to run The Last of Us Part 1 at ultra preset settings (4K/60fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit Version 1909 or newer
|RAM
|32 GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-12600K / Ryzen 9 5900X
|GPU
|AMD RX 7900XT (FSR Quality)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
|Storage
|100 GB SSD
So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about The Last of Us Part 1’s recommended specs for PC. For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games:
