The Last of Us: All differences between TLOU game & TV show

The Last of Us TV show is now airing weekly on HBO. Here are all the differences between the show and the first The Last of Us game.

HBO’s The Last of Us is here and it’s already shaping up to be a pretty faithful adaptation of the first game in the series. However, there are already some notable changes from the source material that are worth addressing for fans of the games, or just anyone who wants to enjoy both incarnations of The Last of Us.

Below, we’ll keep track of all of The Last of Us TV show and game differences, week by week, updating this piece each time a new episode airs. Naturally, spoilers for both the game and the show exist below.

HBO Sarah and Joel’s story is similar, but there’s a slight change.

The Last of Us TV show & game differences

Here’s a breakdown of all of the differences between The Last of Us games and TV show:

Episode 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness

The Cordyceps threat – In the TV adaptation, scientists have been warning society about the Cordyceps threat since the 1960s, but haven’t been taken seriously. In the games, the fungal threat comes largely out of nowhere. This could be interpreted as a reference to climate change or as nature striking back at humanity.

Bill and Frank – The roles of Bill and Frank have been slightly altered in the TV series. In the games, Bill is an old friend of Joel’s who he meets in Jackson. Bill also informs Joel that Frank has died, taking his own life. In the TV show, Bill and Frank are both alive and in radio contact with Joel, keeping him informed about the dangers outside of his safe zone.

Tommy – Joel’s brother Tommy’s role is also expanded in The Last of Us TV series. In this adaptation, Tommy is much more of a troubled soul, needing Joel to bail him out of jail after a bar fight. This may have been with an infected person, or Tommy simply gets into more scapes in this version. In the opening episode, Joel has lost contact with Tommy which is the reason for his trip. However, in the game, Joel knows exactly where Tommy is, but the brothers are estranged for other reasons – likely the death of Joel’s daughter Sarah.

Naughty Dog / HBO There’s a major change regarding how the fungus spreads in the TV show.

Tess and Joel’s relationship – In The Last of Us games, a romantic relationship between Tess and Joel is only subtly hinted at. However, in the TV series, their relationship is much more overt. While it’s still never clearly defined, there’s an obvious romantic connection between the two in HBO’s version.

The twenty-year time jump – The opening of the first The Last of Us game is set in 2013, around the time it came out. After the death of Sarah, the game then moves twenty years into the future and after the world has been ravaged by Clickers. However, the TV show changes this time jump, setting the kick-off of the apocalypse in 2003 rather than 2013. This means the action in The Last of Us TV show takes place the same year the show debuted, in 2023.

Sarah’s role and death – Those who’ve played the first The Last of Us game will be all too familiar with the gut punch that is Sarah’s death, something which comprises the whole foundation of Joel’s character arc and eventual status as a surrogate father to Ellie. However, in the TV show, Sarah’s death is teased out for longer by expanding her role and backstory, making the gut punch even harder – something that will be especially torturous for fans of the games who’ve experienced it once before.

The Cordyceps spores – In the game, the fungus spreads from person to person by leaving spores in the wake of the infected. This allows the contagion to be semi-airborne so characters need to be careful what they breathe in. Although in the TV show, the Clickers take a much more personal approach, infecting others through tendrils that crawl out of their mouths and into others. This makes them a bit more like classic zombies, passing on their deadly infection orally rather than through other means.

Episode 2 coming soon!

So there you have it, all the changes in between the Last of Us games and TV show. For more TLOU content, check out some of our below guides:

