Threads smashes past 15m users in less than 12 hours

Social Media platform Threads has already amassed over 15 million registered users since its public launch less than twelve hours ago.

Threads, a Twitter competitor by Instagram was only launched hours ago. However, the rate of user adoption has been incredibly fast. Even though sign-up to the platform is limited to iOS and Android currently, with no web-accessible version yet, the rate of user adoption has been unprecedented.

Threads has already attained over 15 million users in less than 12 hours since its public launch. While a handful of influencers and press had early access to the platform, the sheer number of users signing up could be thanks to the platform’s deep integration with Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Firstly, if you already have an Instagram account, then all you need to do is to download the Threads app. Then, it will carry over all of your data, and following history. You are also able to automatically follow those you already know via Instagram, allowing mass adoption at an unprecedented scale.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram could be driving sign-ups

Unsplash

Instagram could be a primary driver of Threads adoption. This is due to a badge assigned underneath your Instagram profile picture with a number. This number denotes your user number on Threads. These are thought to be chronological, with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg holding the coveted “1” badge.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto has observed that the user numbers have now surpassed 15.6 million at the time of writing, and it’s likely that as more regions wake up and find that the app has launched, this number will continue to rise.

Instagram could be creating a coveting of a “low” number on the platform in order to spur users to get signed up on Threads, as what’s cooler than having a lower number than your friends on a hot, new social media platform?