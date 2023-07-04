How to get Threads: Instagram’s Twitter alternative

Wondering how to get Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor platform? We guide you through the process.

Threads is due to launch in a matter of days, and you might be wondering if you’ll need any special access to use the new app, like Bluesky. Luckily, it appears that Threads will not require any sort of invitation system. However, there is a method where you will be able to pre-register for the app through the Instagram app for Apple users.

Article continues after ad

With Elon Musk‘s leadership of Twitter driving the platform into an era of change and turmoil, many think that a Twitter alternative might be the next-best way to connect with their friends. We’ve seen a whole host of them crop up over the past six months or so, like CoHost, Bluesky, and more.

But, Instagram seems primed to deliver the most feature-complete and stable platform of the lot. Considering that Meta also owns WhatsApp and Facebook, it’ll be pretty simple for the company to deliver a product that can handle a high number of users, and a lot of traffic.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re wondering where to sign up, we’ve detailed several methods below:

Pre-register for Threads via Instagram (iOS only)







To pre-register for Threads via Instagram, all you need to do is follow a relatively simple process from the Instagram app on iOS.

Type “saymore” into the search bar

Tap the ticket that appears on the search bar

A virtual ticket will appear onscreen, tap “Get Threads”

You will be redirected to the App Store, where you can pre-register for Threads

Get Threads via the App Store

If you don’t use Instagram but still want to sign up to use Threads when it releases, you will be able to do so just by heading over to the App Store on iOS. Once you’ve tapped on “Get App”, it will be automatically installed on your device once the platform finally launches.

Article continues after ad

Is there a Threads Android app?

Threads will have an Android app, and there’s even a Google Play store listing for it. however, it seems like you will not be able to pre-register for it just yet. Heading over to Threads’ website also displays a message which states that the Threads app for Android is “Coming soon”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Can you use Threads on desktop?

We’re expecting that there will be a desktop version of Threads that users will be able to access. It’s likely that the app will use the same login as your Instagram account. You’ll share the same username, and find your followers on the new app.

Article continues after ad

Much like Facebook and Instagram, while it’s likely that Threads will be a mobile-first platform, there will also be a web app of some kind. You can access the official Threads website below.

Do you need an Instagram account to use Threads?

It’s likely that you will not require an Instagram account to use Threads. However, if you already have one, the accounts will become linked to each other when you use the app. We expect that this will function in a similar way to the Facebook and Instagram integrations we’ve seen from the company in the past.