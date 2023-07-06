How to enable dark mode for Instagram Threads on Android and iOS

Threads is a brand-new Instagram-based application, similar to Twitter. The app launched on July 5 and users immediately want to know if they can enable dark mode. Here’s how to do it.

Many applications like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter have taken inspiration from each other to have similar features, which leads to some copying.

The new application by Meta has unsurprisingly been compared to Twitter. As the application launched in 100 countries worldwide, there are now millions of new users trying to get to grips with it.

One of Twitter’s most popular customization options is the ability to change from the classic white background to a darker shade – here’s how to enable dark mode on Threads.

Can you enable dark mode on Instagram Threads?

Yes, you will be glad to know that it is possible to enable dark mode on Threads, turning the lights down and making for less of a flashbang attack when opening the feed.

Many have turned to Twitter to express their complaint about not being able to change the appearance of the Meta app. One user said, “How do you make the threads app dark mode?? Please my eyes are hurting it’s so white”.

However, users can enable dark mode, and here’s how to do it.

How to turn on/off dark mode on Threads

Whether you have an Android or an iOs device, you can turn the dark mode on from your phone settings. The option to enable the dark mode is not present within the Threads app itself.

This is unlike Instagram, where you can change the background of individual chats within the app itself. Both Apple and Android devices have the option to enable the dark and light modes on your phone.

Depending on the mode you choose, the apps on your phone will also adapt to the mode. Here’s how you can enable the mode on Apple and Android.

How to enable dark mode on iOs

Open Settings on your device

Select ‘Display and Brightness’ from the options

Under ‘Appearance,’ you will be able to select the dark mode or light mode

Select the one you prefer and it will be applied to your device

How to enable dark mode on Android

Open Instagram and select your profile picture

Select the hamburger option or the three lines that you see in the top right corner

Select ‘Settings’ and choose ‘Theme’

Select dark or light mode

To access the Threads app, users will need to have an account on Instagram.