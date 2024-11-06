IShowSpeed abruptly ends stream after fans troll him during 33M sub celebration

IShowSpeed abruptly ended his stream after fans trolled him while the YouTube star celebrated hitting 33,000,000 subscribers on the site.

Over the last few years, IShowSpeed has skyrocketed in popularity on YouTube and has become the most-watched YouTube streamer in the US.

His content has shifted from reacting to things from the comfort of his home to traveling across the US, with his Southeast Asia IRL streams taking over the platform in September.

It was during those lives that he burst into tears after surpassing 1M live viewers to become the most-watched English streamer of all time. He also surpassed 30,000,000 YouTube subscribers during his time in Asia and nearly injured himself doing a backflip to celebrate the accomplishment.

On Wednesday, November 6, Speed briefly went live on his channel to celebrate reaching 33M subscribers with his fans, but it didn’t go quite as planned.

While he started the stream with about 17,000 subs to go before reaching his goal, Speed hung out and had a chat with fans as the number grew. Once he reached the last thousand subs needed, though, many began clicking the unsubscribe button to troll him.

“Come on chat don’t start this, please don’t start this bro. Do not start this,” he said. “We don’t have time for this bro. Come on man. Y’all little ass kids man. These k*ds get on my f**kin nerves bro.

“I swear, I hate when y’all do this bro.”

(Topic starts at 48:29 in the video)

After about a minute, fans began re-subscribing to the YouTube star’s channel until he eventually surpassed the 33 million goal.

That is until fans began unsubscribing again. Speed stormed his setup, and stared into the camera as his count fluctuated. Seconds later, his stream abruptly came to an end.

After fans finished trolling IShowSpeed, his count leveled out and Viewstats says the Ohio-born creator is sitting safely at 33,000,000 subscribers.