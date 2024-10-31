Esfand and ExtraEmily shocked after admin of popular X accounts reveals income

Twitch stars Esfand and ExtraEmily were left shocked after the owner of several popular X accounts revealed his weekly income.

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he’s made a ton of changes to the microblogging platform.

The most notable change was the rebrand to X, but the company has also created a way for users on the site to monetize their content. Payouts happen weekly, and some of the biggest accounts can bring home thousands of dollars.

OTK members Esfand and ExtraEmily were IRL streaming when they came across the owner of several popular accounts on the platform who left them shocked after revealing the massive amount of money he brings home each week.

“Esfand and ExtraEmily ran into the guy who runs a lot of popular Twitter accounts such as Non Aesthetic Things, Internet Hall of Fame, Nature is Amazing, etc at a tailgate,” said one viral post.

“He says he makes around $30,000 a week from monetization.”

Users flocked to the replies to share their thoughts as well, with many more shocked at the amount he makes per month.

“I didn’t realize these accounts make so much coin,” he said.

Another commented: “He hacked the system!”

One of his biggest accounts on the platform is the Internet Hall of Fame, which features a massive 3.4M followers and gets hundreds of thousands of views on each post.

Each post shares something that’s gone massively viral at one point in the past, like a clip of IShowSpeed signing a fan’s phone during an IRL stream and forgetting who it belongs to.

While it takes a lot of time and interaction to build up to making a significant amount of money on the platform, it’s quite easy to start.

All you have to do is subscribe to X Premium, build up over 500 premium followers, and get over 5M impressions over the span of three months.