How to find Threads badge on Instagram

Do you want to know what a Threads badge is or where to find it? It’s quite simple and you’ve probably even already seen it.

Threads has launched to record numbers, as millions signed up overnight. The repurposed Meta app integrates with your Instagram for a new Twitter-a-like. Meta’s new social media platform launch coincides with a large-scale issue over on Twitter, as the company rate limits its users from seeing too many posts.

While the company is experiencing huge numbers of sign-ups, and you’re able to check how fast you were to sign up. This is done through the new “badge” system, which is displayed underneath your Instagram handle.

The number has no bearing on anything other than social status, but it’s quite easy to find once you know where to look.

Where is your Threads badge?

In a weird decision, the Threads badge is actually on Instagram. Simply head over to your Instagram profile and if you’ve activated your Threads account, you’ll see a new badge with a number. Tap this and it’ll tell you that you were number 11445045 to get on the new social platform.

That’s all there is to it. While it doesn’t really do much other than send visitors to your Threads profile, it’s some information you can laud over your friends.

Meta sees huge success with Twitter competitor

Threads is currently seeing mass adoption by those already with Instagram accounts, but users are starting to realize how integrated they are. If you want to properly delete your Threads account, you’ll be required to also wipe your Instagram account, too.

Meanwhile, there’s currently no feed available for those who just want to see posts from those they follow, and there’s also no desktop app for Threads, either.

The new Meta platform is also not the only Twitter alternative currently opening for business, as plenty have cropped up since Elon Musk’s takeover. Meta actually launched the platform far sooner than people expected as well.