What happened to Yolanda Diaz? Fans worried after TikToker hints at mysterious grief

TikTok creator Yolanda Diaz worried her millions of fans after announcing “awful” news in her latest video, making fans wonder what has happened.

Yolanda Diaz is a popular creator on TikTok with an impressive 2.2 million followers on the platform, where she shares snippets of her life with her husband Zach Nichols.

On October 2, Yolanda posted a different video to her usual happy content, where she hinted that something bad had happened in her life, but left a lot of details out, making fans worry.

Yolanda hints at “awful” day

Yolanda posted a TikTok video of her and Zach sitting by a table on a patio outside, with an impressive view of mountains in the background. The video sees Zach stand up to take Yolanda’s hand as they both go to leave.

Despite how idyllic the video looks, the overlay text changes the mood completely. It reads: “We would have never gotten up to leave if we knew what was coming.”

“Today is awful, this is all I have,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

In just 12 hours, the video accumulated over 6.6 million views with thousands of people going to the comments to ask if the influencer was okay and what was going on.

Yolanda explained in a comment on the post: “For our family’s sake I won’t [share] details, though I 100% understand the curiosity. We are simply heartbroken rn, today was awful, & filming anything like normal isn’t possible atm.”

Several people also shared their best wishes and prayers for the couple. One person wrote: “Almighty please place your hands on Yolanda & Zach. Peace that goes beyond human understanding” while a second commenter said: “sending you and Zach the tightest hugs ever.”

While her fans on TikTok understood the need for family privacy, users on Reddit were not as understanding.

“I like Yolanda, and I hope her and family are okay, but there’s something so annoying about influencers who literally « tease » something bad happening to them,” one user wrote.

Yolanda has yet to reveal any more information. But if she does, we’ll make sure to keep you updated.