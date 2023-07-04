What is the Threads app? Instagram’s Twitter competitor explained

Threads is a new Twitter-like social media platform. It will be available to the public starting July 6. Here’s everything that you need to know about this new Twitter alternative.

Social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, often draw inspiration from each other. This usually ends up with these platforms copying features from one another.

Now Instagram is taking this a step further. It’s introducing a new platform, like Twitter named Threads (not to be confused with existing apps with the same name).

Launching on July 6, Threads looks to take full advantage of Twitter, which is losing users and advertisers alike after Elon Musk’s constant chopping and changing of features and policies.

Not a huge amount is known about the app, aside from that it will present a Twitter-like timeline, and allow you to link your Instagram account. Mark Zuckerberg is throwing a different kind of punch than the one he is likely to throw in his upcoming bout against Elon Musk.

What is Threads app?

Threads is a text-based decentralized social media platform deeply intertwined with Instagram. While Threads will be a standalone application, Instagram users will not only be able to log in to Threads with their existing user names but will also be able to keep the same handle and verification status as well.

That’s not all; Instagram will also help you bring your existing followers to follow you on Threads. It will notify your followers to follow you on the new platform. Interestingly, the words and accounts you block on Instagram will be carried over to Threads ads well, and users will be able to post updates of 500 words, which is way more than what a regular Twitter user is allowed to.

Unlike Twitter, Threads is likely to be interoperable with Mastodon as both platforms are thought to be built on ActivityPub protocol. To recall, Twitter was seen blocking users from sharing links from Mastodon, Instagram, and other rival platforms.

How can I download Threads app?

Dexerto

Since the app has not been announced officially, it is not yet available to download on all platforms. The Threads website has nothing apart from a countdown timer and a QR code that allows you to download iOS or Android apps.

You can download the apps here:

Remember, these apps’ availability will depend on your location, device compatibility, account eligibility, and more.

However, we suspect the app will be freely available to everyone once it’s launched. We’ve covered a detailed walkthrough on how to get Threads, do follow it in case you want to access the application before launch.

When is Threads going to be released?

Dexerto

Threads will be released on July 6. Meta and Instagram have yet to reveal if Threads will be made available in a phased manner.

With the few details from various reports related to retaining Instagram handles, it is safe to presume it will be available globally at launch.

Threads vs. other Twitter alternatives

Threads is not the only Twitter competitor we’ve come across recently. Apps like Bluesky, Mastodon, Spill, Post, and even Donald Trump’s Truth Social have been in the news for various reasons.

Most of these platforms have only got momentary success and they’re experiencing a spike in their user base thanks to the policies introduced by Musk that are pushing users away from Twitter.

However, Threads has a distinct advantage over most of these platforms. Firstly, it’s backed by Meta, which has many social apps like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The company would use its collective might to push its users to adopt this new-born platform.

Threads app: Key features explained

Threads

With its deep integration with Instagram, Threads will work like its extension, where users can share text, images, and videos with their followers. Instagram will also help users seamlessly adopt the new platform by letting them sync their handles, profile pictures, and posts.

Creators can also pre-approve their followers to follow them on Threads when they join the new platform. If the creator hasn’t joined Threads, they’ll show as pending until they join.

This allows creators to build their community quickly and carry on the discussions on Threads easily. This will help increase the number of active users on Threads.

If you have a verified Facebook profile or page, it won’t help you in getting your Instagram handle verified. However, if your account is verified on Instagram, you can forward the status to Threads. Though there is no clarity if there is any change in the fee structure. Instagram, like Twitter, also offers a subscription-based profile verification service.

Threads might also allow users to follow and interact with people on other fediverse platforms, like Mastodon.

Though if you choose to restrict replies to your post on Threads, the post will not be shared with your fediverse followers and its reach will be limited to the Threads app.

Is Threads app safe?

Like any other social media platform, Threads will feed on user data. Meta says that its apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp use this data to target advertisements better.

Jack Dorsey / Twitter Jack Dorsey’s tweet about data collected by Threads

However, the extent of data these apps collect is often intrusive and extreme. Twitter’s ex-CEO and BlueSky’s founder Jack’s tweet shows the amount of data Threads will collect.

Though most social media apps have your contact info, browsing history, app usage data, search history, and more, Threads will collect information about your health and fitness, financial information, location history, purchases, and more. Though Instagram is also known for hoarding similar data from its users, it should not come as a surprise.

As an individual application, the Threads app is as safe as any other application from a big tech company. However, usage and allowing access to data is dependent on the users.