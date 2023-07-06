Wondering how to get verified on Threads? We list a step-by-step process to secure your blue check on Meta’s new platform. But, there are several hoops you need to jump through to get there.

If you’re looking for how to get verified on Threads, the process is more straightforward than you think. With over 15 million users already on the platform, it could be easier than you think. Firstly, its worth noting that the process is almost identical to the process on Instagram.

If you’re already verified on Instagram, then you’re already verified, as Threads will immediately pull your verification status when you set up your profile.

But, there are still two methods where you are able to attain the coveted blue badge, and it might be more difficult than you think.

Use Instagram’s legacy verification process

Pexels

The legacy verification process will involve getting your Instagram account verified. This method will require manual verification by Meta, following your request for a badge.

Open Instagram App

Head to “Settings”, then tap “Business / Creator tools and controls”

Tap on “Request Verification”

Complete the verification request form

Tap “Submit”

This will then send your request for account verification to Instagram, and by proxy, Threads. It might take a few weeks in order to get a response, so just be aware that this method will not lead to immediate verification.

Use the new Meta Verified process

The Meta Verified process is a new system where you’re able to pay a small fee in order to get verified. This is fairly similar to how Twitter Blue functions. Though, Meta verified is only available in select regions. But, by following this process, you can also sign up to the waitlist. The process is identical to getting Meta Verified on Instagram.

Log in to your Instagram account on your iOS or Android device

Ensure that you have set up 2-FA authentication on your account

Head to this link

(Optional): Sign up to the waitlist if Meta Verified is not available in your region

Upload your government-issued ID

Tap “Get Meta Verified” and enter your payment details

From here, you will have to await approval from Meta. Though, the process should not take as long as manual verification. You can also sign up, and go through the 2FA setup after signup. Though, you also need to be at least 18 years of age in order to get verified.

Additionally, you must have your full name and profile picture that matches your face. This is in order for Meta to go through its identity verification process, in order to ensure that there are no impersonators slipping through the cracks.

The verification process might be longer than expected

Due to over 15 million users landing on Threads in under 12 hours, there is bound to be an influx of users seeking verification. This could potentially create a backlog of verification requests which have to be processed. Depending on how Meta’s support system is working, this means that it could take longer to get verification on your account than expected.