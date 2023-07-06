How to use the Threads app explained: Making posts, sharing, & more

Wondering how to use the Threads app? We give you the lowdown with all of the essentials, including how to set up your profile, and how to make posts.

Threads is the latest social media platform to be launched by Meta. With a deep interconnection with Instagram, the app is already a runaway hit, having amassed over 15 million users less than 12 hours after launching.

But, you might still be wondering, how do you actually use the new platform? We answer all of your burning questions and more.

After teasing it for several days, Meta has made the Threads app available in many regions across the globe. It is also expected to have a web app launched later down the line. Right now, the Threads website only shows a QR code that takes you to the mobile app on the respective App stores. To get set up, check out our guide on how to download Threads on your mobile device.

So without further delay, let’s get started with this detailed guide on how to use Threads by Instagram. Do remember, though, that this is a new platform and a lot of functions and features will be added in a phased manner.

How to create a Threads account

Once you’ve downloaded the Threads app on your phone, you can easily set up your account on this new Twitter alternative.

If you’re an existing Instagram user with your Instagram account logged in on the same phone, then Threads will automatically use your Instagram credentials to log in to Threads.

You will get an option to log in with your default Instagram account during the signup process. If you want to use a different account, you can do so by clicking on “Switch accounts” at the bottom of the screen.

Once you select the Instagram account to sign up on Threads, you must confirm your profile details. You cannot change your username on Threads itself, as it pulls from your Instagram account. To change your username on Threads, you will have to change your Instagram username.

Next, you need to type in your bio and can also add important links like your website or links to other social media handles. If you’re a lazy person like me, you can auto-fill these details from Instagram directly by clicking on “Import from Instagram.” This move also syncs your display picture from your Instagram profile.

Click “Continue” to the next page, where you can decide whether to keep your profile Public or Private. Content shared on a public profile will be visible to everyone and allow them to interact with your posts. If you want to limit your profile and content visibility, select Private profile, which only allows your approved followers to see, share, or interact with your content.

The next page shows you the list of accounts you follow on Instagram and lets you quickly follow them. If your friends haven’t yet joined Threads and you click on follow, your request remains pending. You’ll automatically start following them once they join Threads. You can follow all these accounts by clicking “Follow all” at the bottom or tapping the next arrow in the top right corner lets you move to the next screen.

Tap on Join Threads at the bottom to complete the Threads sign-up process.

Remember, if your Instagram account is verified, you can only change your profile picture on Instagram. A verification badge will also be shown with your Threads profile information automatically.

How to Import Instagram Followers on Threads

You cannot import your Instagram followers to Threads in bulk now. However, they can follow you when they join Threads.

This process works the same way when you join and follow your Instagram friends on Threads. Though here you have an option to follow all your friends or manually select the ones you want to follow.

How to edit your profile on Threads

To change your profile information, click the human icon at the bottom right of the app. This takes you to your profile page.

You can click the “Edit Profile” button to update your bio, add links, remove or add a profile picture, or even import one from Instagram. As mentioned above, Threads doesn’t allow you to change your name on the profile yet.

The profile page also has a quick link to take you to Instagram and two buttons to tweak app settings. You can also see all the threads you’re posted and the replies that you’ve shared.

How to post on Threads

Unlike Instagram, Threads is a test-first platform heavily “inspired” by Twitter. This also means creating a message and posting, reacting to a post, commenting on it, and even quoting posts, too. Though we’re not sure what is the slang for posting a text update on Threads yet. You definitely can’t Tweet on Threads.

To post a message, click the “Draft” icon at the bottom center and start typing. You can post Threads of up to 500 characters. Threads also allows you to add images and videos into a post.

As of now, you cannot edit a Thread that you’ve already posted. However, you can limit who can reply to your post or hide the number of likes even after you’ve shared a post.

You can also tag your friends in a post by mentioning their handles.

Can you share GIFs on Threads?

Unfortunately, you cannot use GIFs on Threads right now. So sharing those memes will be limited to images and videos only.

Threads only let you share text, images, or videos in a post. While responding to a friend’s post, you can use the three options mentioned above.

Do Hashtags work on Threads?

Threads doesn’t support hashtags as of now. While hashtags are essential in making posts viral on Twitter, using hashtags on your Threads post will yield little benefit.

Though Threads lets you use hashtags in a post, these are not clickable or add up to your post’s reach. The platform may implement hashtags soon. However, there has yet to be a definite timeline.

How to react on Threads

You can react to Thread in three different ways. You can click the heart icon to like a post, or you can post a relevant comment on the thread. If you want to report the content, click on the double arrow icon below the post, which is the same as the retweet icon on Twitter.

Doing so gives you two options – repost the Thread, or Quote it with additional comments.

If you like to share the Thread, you can use the share button, which lets you share the post as a story on your Instagram profile with a Threads background.

You can also post the thread to your Instagram feed, copy the link for sharing, or post it manually on another platform. The last option in the share menu lets you share the link using third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp, SMS, or email.

How to follow your friends on Threads

In the bottom navigation bar, you have a search icon. Tap on it to go to the search page, where you can search for people with their names or Instagram profile.

You can also search for your favorite YouTubers, sports stars, celebs, and other users to follow them. Threads also displays the number of followers of a particular account.

Can you use multiple accounts on Threads

Unfortunately, Threads only allows you to log in with a single account. Though logging in with multiple accounts on Threads might be available in the future, at the time of writing this article, you can only sign up with one account at a time. You can also not switch profiles, either.

The best solution here is to log out, and log in with a different account.

