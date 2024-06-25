If you’re now stuck with a following list longer than you’d like it to be and want to start fresh, you might wonder if there’s a way to help you unfollow all users in your following list.

Since TikTok has been around for a while, there’s a chance that your following list has grown with it.

But unfollowing everyone can seem like a big chore, so is there an easier way to unfollow multiple people at once?

Can you unfollow everyone on TikTok?

It is not possible to unfollow everyone at once within the TikTok app. However, you can unfollow each user individually. However, users can only unfollow 200 users per day.

Article continues after ad

How to unfollow someone on TikTok

If you do want to clear out your following list on TikTok, you can still do so manually. To do this, simply follow these simple steps:

Open TikTok. Go to your profile. Click on the Following tab. Find the users you want to unfollow. Tap on the “Following” button next to their name.

The “Following” button will turn into Follow when you unfollow the account, showing that you’ve successfully unfollowed the user.

Article continues after ad

If you know which specific account you want to unfollow, you can also go directly to their page by searching for their name, and then clicking on the “following” button to turn it into “follow”.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, be sure to check out our other guides such as how to duet on TikTok and how to make your profile nickname a blank space on TikTok.