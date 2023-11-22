Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU drops to lowest-ever price in Black Friday deal

Get graphical power at a lower cost as Amazon drops the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card to a historic low price with 13% off

With rumors abounding that Nvidia is planning to launch a Super refresh of its 40-Series of graphics cards, many expected that the Black Friday period would be a great time to grab a bargain as manufacturers aim to sell off old stock in preparation. This prediction has indeed come true with Amazon offering an MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 with a 13% discount.

The RTX 4070 has proven to be one of the most popular GPUs for gaming, as many PC builders have favored its balance of price and performance. Though on the lower end of Nvidia’s 40-seres in terms of power, it is still more than capable of running the latest games, even at high settings.

Benefit from DLSS on a budget

One of the big advantages of upgrading to an RTX 4070 is the availability of DLSS 3 technology. This is a suite of software that uses AI to improve performance and includes DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA), and DLSS Frame Generation.

Starfield/NVIDIA

This technology has already been proven to have a significant impact on the performance of demanding games such as Starfield, able to push the frame rate from 87fps up to 150fps when using the AI Frame Generation capability on a 40-series GPU.

The MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 comes equipped with two of MSI’s ‘Ventus’ fans, which use sensors to determine if the GPU is running at a minimal temperature, and shut off the fans in order to prevent excess noise and fan wear if the fans are not actively needed.

