Nvidia RTX 4070 Super: Leaked specs, price & more

The rumored RTX 4070 Super could be on its way. With so many leaks and rumors out there, we’ve collated everything we know including leaked specifications, rumored price, and more.

The rumor mill is abuzz with word that Nvidia will soon unveil the upcoming RTX 40-series Super refresh of its Ada Lovelace-based graphics cards. The upgraded models are rumored to replace the vanilla versions in Nvidia’s product lineup.

To keep track of all the information currently available, we’ve collated everything into a handy guide containing everything we know so far about the RTX 4070 Super.

RTX 4070 Super: Leaked specifications

Chip: AD104-350 or AD103-175

CUDA cores: 7168

The best information we have so far regarding the possible specs for the 40 Super series is from leaker Kopite7Kimi who revealed on Twitter that the RTX 4070 Super is expected to come equipped with either the AD103-275 die or AD102-175.

The uncertainly over which chips are likely to be in use has increased speculation that Nvidia might be engaging in a practice called ‘Chip binning’ or ‘Chip mixing’ where a graphics card is equipped with two chips, and then classified as either RTX 4070 Ti Super, or RTX 4070 Super depending on performance during the certification process.

It is best to temper expectations though, as Kopite7Kimi is unsure about the claims, saying they “cannot fully agree.” with the posted specs, casting particular doubt on the 4070 Ti Super.

Rumors claim that Nvidia could reveal the RTX 4070 Super as early as January 2024. New rumors have surfaced in recent days suggesting that of the 40 Super series, the RTX 4080 Super will be the first to get its time in the sun. Further information, again from leaker Kopite7Kimi – launched speculation that the RTX 4080 Super could be announced, or even launched at CES in mid-January, 2024.

If this is accurate, then it can be expected that the 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super would follow closely behind.

RTX 4070 Super: Rumoured price

Moore’s Law is Dead claims that the RTX 4070 Super could start as low as $599. Other leaks concern the price point for the upcoming Super refresh. Leaker Moore’s Law is Dead claims that Nvidia is planning on adopting an aggressive price strategy for the 40 Super series in an aim to increase its competitive edge against AMD.

An aggressive price strategy could see Nvidia cut the price of the RTX 4070 Super down to just $599. More conservative estimates place the likely cost as between $649 and $699, which is still an attractive price for those seeking to upgrade.

RTX 4070 Super: TGP Leaks

Once again, leaker Kopite7Kimi provides information regarding the power needs of the 4070 Super. This time, it is predicted that the 40 Super series will largely have the same power requirements as their standard models.

If true, this would mean that the 4070 Super would still only have a power draw of 200W like its standard model predecessor, which will probably be a relief to some PC builders.

Further news and developments are expected in the coming weeks and months, so if you are planning a PC upgrade, you might save yourself and your bank account by waiting for official announcements.