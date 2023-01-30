Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti: Leaked specs, performance & more

The Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti could be coming sooner than you think, and with it will come a slew of new specs, benchmarks and more. We’ve gathered every scrap of information to let you know what’s in store from Team Green.

The RTX 4090 was a potent graphics card. However, Nvidia is not looking to stop there, as they are also planning a Ti refresh of the card, which is expected to be even more powerful than the current RTX 40-series king. Interestingly, the RTX 4090 Ti appears to be coming much sooner than its previous generation counterpart, which was released in 2022, late in the GPU generation.

Article continues after ad

With some damn impressive leaked specifications, we can make more than a few educated guesses as to what you can expect from this upcoming flagship graphics card.

RTX 4090 Ti specifications leak

Courtesy of leaker Kopite7Kimi, we know some initial unconfirmed specs of the RTX 4090 Ti. It will be using AD102 on a PG136 chip, which is still not the largest that Nvidia is capable of making. The board will come in both reference and Founders Edition variants, too. that goes to the PG137, which is currently rumored to be the return of the Titan class of graphics cards.

However, one thing that we do know is that we are going to get one hell of a GPU. Sporting 18176 CUDA cores, the RTX 4090 Ti will have 10% more CUDA cores than the vanilla RTX 4090. This is a huge increase on an already incredibly powerful graphics card. To add to this, the GPU will also be sporting a mighty 96Mb of L2 cache. Though the GPU will still be using the same 24GB of GDDR6X of RAM, but slightly souped up to allow for a 144GB/s throughput, making it quicker than any other RAM on a standard RTX 4090.

Article continues after ad

This is also in line with previous leaks that we have seen, which claimed similar things about the RTX 4090 Ti’s performance numbers, though the board power has dramatically increased.

One interesting thing to note is that the RTX 4090 Ti is currently rated with a total board power of a staggering 600W. This is the maximum wattage a 12VHPWR port can handle. This is making those power fears many had last year come seemingly true. However, this also represents a 33% increase in power consumption when compared to the normal RTX 4090.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Just bear in mind that these can all change before the card is officially announced, and we’ll be keeping a keen eye on what we hear from the GPU, to keep you up to date, without having to decipher cryptic tweets from certain leakers.

Article continues after ad

RTX 4090 Ti benchmark expectations

Considering how much quicker the RTX 4090 Ti is in comparison to the base RTX 4090. We believe that the upcoming GPU could be up to around 20% faster than the original GPU, making this one quick GPU. We also expect enhanced ray-traced performance, in addition to great performance at high resolutions thanks to that incredibly speedy RAM.

RTX 4090 Ti price expectations

Considering the normal RTX 4090 already costs around $1599, we believe that the RTX 4090 Ti will cost closer to the $2000 mark or above, considering how much silicon in packed in there, and how powerful these graphics cards could also be. It’s not going to be for everyone, but it will indeed be extremely powerful.

Article continues after ad

Right now, we would expect the RTX 4090 Ti to launch towards the end of 2023. Nvidia has no real reason to launch the GPU any time before that, especially with lower-end cards to launch throughout the remainder of 2023. So, it’s safe to say that we’re probably not going to see this card officially released any time in the near future.

We’ll keep you up to date with everything that we hear about the RTXC 4090 Ti, until then be sure to