Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Looking for where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070? Don’t worry any longer, as we’ve gathered everything you need to know.

The RTX 4070 from Nvidia is coming, and it might finally be the GPU that most people pick up. While aimed at mid-ranged rigs, the vast variety of leaks indicates that the RTX 4070 is going to be housing enough horsepower for whatever game you throw at it.

Though, if you want your new 4070 GPU as quickly as possible, we recommend signing up for Amazon Prime if you haven’t already. This ensures either overnight, or a maximum of two-day delivery times.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070

While it might not match the good supply of the current generation of CPUs, graphics cards have been in stock quite a bit. It’ll still be a first-come-first-served situation, and expect to see that dreaded “Out of Stock” label at some point. However, here’s where we expect to see the GPU crop up first.

How much will it cost?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is rumored to launch with an MSRP of $599. This might seem a little steep over the 3070, but with ongoing inflation and issues worldwide, it puts it at a $20 markup.

We’re still expecting the RTX 4070 to see some sort of price bump on its MSRP, despite Nvidia’s urging to keep it at MSRP.

Since 2017, with the rise of cryptocurrency, graphics cards became exceptionally expensive depending on the demand. With the bubble now burst, and no signs of it recuperating properly – even Nvidia has thrown it under the bus – it seems as though gaming is back on the menu.

While there have been recent reports of a Vietnamese store listing the GPUs for well over three times the MSRP of $599, for the West we’re still going to hedge our bets on seeing it listed at the intended price.

There’s the internal drama surrounding the 4070, as Nvidia cut down the original price significantly after production started. With the price already set for some manufacturers, we expect the prices to have increases to match the production costs for some AIB partners such as ASUS.

When does it release?

There are currently rumors that the release date for the RTX 4070 will be April 13. This stems from marketing materials being leaked online, with the date plastered across them. Don’t expect stores to begin listing them until the day of the release.

How powerful could the RTX 4070 be?

As with any Nvidia GPU, the leaks have been ark-building worthy. From price, internal issues and of course, performance all surfaced over the last year, it seems the forgone conclusion is it’s basically a 3080 – without the need for DLSS.

Of course, DLSS is vitally important to the 40 series of GPUs. Nvidia’s supersampling technique is on version three now, if you have a 40-series card. The 4070 will have a generational leap over the 3080, while not in power, but in software.

New access to the DLSS 3 side of things unlocks frame generation and better upscaling methods for performance gains.

Frame generation is a technique that utilizes AI, along with the deep learning algorithm to “look ahead” of the game and take the load off the GPU by creating the frames it’d usually render.

For instance, in Cyberpunk 2077, driving down the street doesn’t need the GPU to render the street every microsecond. If you’re going straight down the road, DLSS will create the next few frames of driving rather than the heavy processing load of the GPU having to do it.

You should also get access to AV1 codec, so if you’re a streamer or video editor, the 4070 will be able to provide content at a higher quality, but with a lower bitrate.

Is the RTX 4070 good for gaming?

As of right now, combined with DLSS, the RTX 4070 looks to be a solid option for gaming. Even without it, and going all in on the raw performance, a 3080-equivalent isn’t anything to turn your nose up at.

From leaks, we can see that the 4070 is geared more toward the 1440p crowd, with DLSS 3 providing the backup when using ray tracing. According to the marketing material that surfaced, Nvidia expects 1440p at 100 or more FPS, with ray tracing and DLSS 3 enabled.

We’re fully expecting the RTX 4070 to be lasting quite some time in people’s machines, as leaked reports indicate that it can handle just about anything. Of course, it’ll never stack up against the 4090, but combining this with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D seems to be the best course of action going forward for fresh new builds.

