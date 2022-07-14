Nvidia cuts pricing on GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, including RTX 3080 and 3090

Sayem Ahmed . 10 minutes ago

Looking for a new graphics card? Nvidia is currently slashing higher-end RTX 30-series pricing, including the RTX 3080 and 3090 models.

After almost two years of difficulty with obtaining a new graphics card, Nvidia seems to not be able to get rid of them quickly enough, so much so that they’re looking to slash prices on high-end RTX 30-series cards, as insiders have confirmed directly to us.

This is potentially attempting to mitigate the delay in the launch of upcoming cards, including the RTX 4080 and 4090.

After a tumble in GPU pricing last month, Nvidia is looking to mitigate the oversupply issues that were first reported by YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, Nvidia is occurring RTX 30-series pricing in an attempt to seemingly shift more stock ahead of Q4.

New Nvidia RTX 30-series pricing

GPU Launch MSRP New MSRP Price difference Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $1,999.00 $1,499.00 -$500 (-25.8%) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 $1,499.00 $1,299.00 -$200 (-14.3%) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $1,199.00 $1,099.00 -$100 (-8.7%) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (12GB) No official MSRP $799.00 N/A

Source: Benchlife (via Videocardz)

We have confirmation from a channel insider that the price drop is happening right now, with new RTX 30-series pricing already reflected on retailer sites Overclockers UK and CCL, with more to follow suit very soon. Over in the US, prices have already dropped across a range of retailers, including at EVGA directly.

Best Buy has yet to discount any Founder’s Edition card other than the RTX 3090, which is now sitting at $1599.99, which is noticeably higher than the initial report suggested.

Nvidia has not officially announced a price drop as of the time of writing.

The reason why only the higher-end cards are being pushed out is likely due to make inventory space for the incoming Ada Lovelace 4000-series cards to come in and replace them, so if you were expecting a discount on an RTX 3060, you might have to wait just a little bit longer.

It’s likely that more retailers will follow suit in cutting RTX 30-series pricing in the wake of the ones that have already reflected this new pricing across the week. But, since there is no official confirmation from Nvidia’s side as of yet, we can’t really say that they have officially changed, despite having independent confirmation from an industry source.

