How to copy and paste on your Mac

Copying and pasting on Mac is one of the most commonly used features on your device. But, there are several different ways to perform it, and we’ll guide you through all of them.

When you start using a Mac, the first thing to learn is how to copy and paste. While this is a mundane task, it can be challenging for people using a Mac for the first time or switching loyalties from Windows. This is because a Mac keyboard’s layout differs from the one used on a Windows laptop.

Unlike Windows, Mac uses a command key with a ⌘ symbol on the keyboard that helps you perform tasks like cutting, copying, and pasting.

How to copy and paste on Mac using keyboard shortcuts

MacOS has several different key combinations in order to help you Cut, Copy and Paste. Luckily, all you have to do is remember that handy command button, and the keys are actually identical to their Windows counterparts. We’ve listed them all below:

Cut – Command + X

Copy – Command + C

Paste – Command + V

If it’s a piece of text that you want to copy and paste into a different document, or an image that you want to move to a new folder, follow the below steps:

Select the required text or file

Press and hold the command key and then press C to copy it

Command + X will cut the text, and it will get removed from the original location

Go to the target folder or file and press Command + V to paste the copied text /file

Copy and paste on Mac using a Mouse

You can still copy and paste Mac easily using a mouse over a keyboard.

Highlight or select the required text or file

Rright-click on the selected file/text

Click Copy in the Context menu

Head over to the target location

Press right-click and click Paste

How to copy and paste on Mac using Finder

You can also move files on your Mac using the Finder application.

Open Finder

Locate the files that need to be transferred

You can select multiple files by holding down the Command key and selecting all the files

Once done, press right-click on one of the selected files

Select Copy from the context menu

Head over to the new location, press right-click on your mouse

Click Paste from the context menu

How to copy and paste unformatted text on Mac

Sometimes you want to copy and paste text but want to avoid carrying the formatting to the new location. Copying unformatted text is almost similar to the ones mentioned above. However, a slight change in the pasting method ensures that formatting doesn’t get carried over.

Highlight or select the text

Press the right-click on the mouse on the selected text

Click Copy in the Context menu or press Command + C on the keyboard

Head over to the target location

Paste it by pressing Shift + Command + V

Alternatively, you can also go to Edit in the main menu on the application you’re using and select Paste Special

Select Unformatted Text from the pop-up menu and click Ok to paste the text

