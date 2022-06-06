How to find the the best gaming keyboard: N-key rollover, switches, what to look for

Looking for a new gaming keyboard, but don’t know what to look for? Here’s our guide on how to make sure you buy the perfect gaming keyboard for you.

A gaming keyboard is one of the most foundational items in a good setup. If you’re looking to play at your absolute best, you need something that fits your playstyle, works well with your setup, and, most importantly, feels comfortable to use.

When you think about your setup, you not only need to think about what the best gaming keyboard is but where to buy them and what to look for.

Advertisement

The very best and very worst thing about buying a gaming keyboard is that there is so much choice out there. If you’re thinking “which keyboard should I get for gaming?”, here is what to look for in a gaming keyboard and how you pick yours.

Gaming Keyboard Vs Regular Keyboard: What’s the difference?

As you may guess from the name, gaming keyboards are designed to work for gaming. They often give cut down on a player’s reaction time and let you get across it quicker. This could mean shorter draw time, a different layout, or just a smoother experience. They are often high quality and filled with smart ideas and unique functions.

Advertisement

Generally, a good gaming keyboard tends to be more expensive but, if you play a lot, it’s worth that investment up front. Don’t let all that RGB and flashy marketing get in the way – gaming keyboards are absolutely worth your time. Perhaps one of the biggest changes is the switch from membrane switches to mechanical ones.

What are mechanical switches and N-Key rollover?

Mechanical switches are one of the most common types of switches that gaming keyboards use and they tend to be more durable, efficient and have a faster response time. They also tend to have N-Key rollover, meaning they register multiple keys at once. If you happen to press a bunch, it will feed them to your computer in the order you put them in. This is great for those looking to game at a high speed. Membrane keyboards may get a little lost in all this information.

Advertisement

This being said, membrane switches aren’t useless. They tend to be softer, quieter, and cheaper to purchase, making them great for someone who wants to use a PC casually. If you have a gaming keyboard, it will likely have one of a few different types of switches. Linear switches tend to have a smooth press – hitting the bottom and coming back up again. Gamers tend to pick these for their efficient movement and relative easiness.

Tactile switches, on the other hand, have a slight pushback when pressed. This allows you to register a hit and move on. They are satisfying to use and are of particular use to someone touch typing or someone who plans on doing a lot of writing. Clicky is the final type, giving a sound and bump, at the expense of some efficiency. They are satisfying and let you know very directly when something has been hit. If you can, it’s worth experimenting to find out what type you prefer, especially since many gaming keyboards offer the chance to pick your switches when buying them.

Advertisement

What to look for in a Gaming Keyboard

Once you’ve settled on picking one up, you may be wondering what makes a good gaming keyboard. First, look at the size of the keyboard. Some keyboards have everything you look for on top of a few media keys and reprogrammable buttons. Others remove the number pad on the side to make it smaller and easy to move around. These are often called TKL keyboards. There are benefits to both and you need to think about the size of your hands, your desk space, and more when deciding what works for you.

There is also a distinction between optical switches and mechanical ones in keyboards. As a rule of thumb, optical switches are a little faster and more efficient, whereas mechanical switches are a little nicer and more satisfying to use.

Advertisement

Assuming you have taken into account how it looks, you should then move on to build quality and any unique selling point – almost all keyboards have a special reason why people use them. Generally, on the official site, they will tell you what makes it stand out. From here, look into what other people think through user reviews and draw your conclusions.

Gaming keyboard types

If you’re looking for the types of gaming keyboards, you are better off looking for what sets one apart. There are tonnes of archetypes and setups but it’s hard to find where the line between keyboards starts. For that reason, here are some things you should keep an eye on.

Know the size and layout of your keyboard. This will be important for long-term use. You don’t want to rush into a keyboard type that just doesn’t work for you because it’s too big, too small, or missing keys that you use regularly. Where some may favor new keys and brand new layouts, others may prefer a more “classic” feel.

As well as this, some opt for a different angle to press against, whereas others have a comfortable armrest. Instead of looking at keyboard types, the thing that really sets them apart is their central selling point and build.

How to choose a Gaming Keyboard

The best gaming keyboard won’t always be the most impressive or expensive one. If you’re looking to find out if a gaming keyboard is worth it for you, you have to really know what you’re getting and even give it a try for yourself if possible. There are so many little factors to consider

As well as this, you aren’t just looking for the best keyboard, you’re looking for the best gaming keyboard and mouse. You need something that fits with your desk and works alongside your setup. If you’re focusing on a clean setup, something big and clunky may not work well. Conversely, some keyboards come with armrests, which can be great if you have the space for them.

What is the best gaming keyboard?

Taking for granted you have done your research and now want to give some a try, a handful of companies consistently put out great keyboards. The Razer Blackwidow and its subsequent models look great, come with a comfy rest and have very high-quality keys. You can also use it entirely wirelessly if that’s something that’s worth the small drop in latency.

Read More: 5 Best VR Headsets to buy in 2022

Corsair is also a fantastic brand and the Corsair K100 RGB keyboard is worth its hefty asking price. Its switches are fast, its lights look great and it will last long you a long time. If you want something a little lighter than these, the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED is a durable yet light keyboard that is perfect for someone who doesn’t want a heavy setup. It is a little less flashy than the previous choices but its design is solid and its keys are great.

Our last choice to check out is the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro. Getting rid of the number pad and heavy armrest, it is light, has a great sound, and looks great. The RGB shines without feeling overbearing and the more minimalistic key design leaves it great on any desk.

This all being said, there are so many great keyboard alternatives out there. Keep an eye on what people say and test as many as you possibly can. A good keyboard will do what it needs to – a great one will fit into your setup and make gaming even more fun.