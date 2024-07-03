If you’re an avid Snapchat user, you might have come across the ‘copied to clipboard’ message on the app at some point and wondered what it means.

Many Snapchat users have noticed a message stating “Copied to clipboard” appearing within the popular social media platform in 2024, which has left some scratching their heads.

The notification usually shows up when you interact with certain content, like text or images, and choose to copy it. While it might seem like a minor detail, it plays a crucial role in the seamless transfer of information across different parts of the app or even between different apps on your device.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

What does ‘copied to clipboard’ mean?

On Snapchat, the message “Copied to clipboard” indicates that the selected text or item has been temporarily stored in your device’s clipboard.

The feature allows users to copy a piece of text, a photo, or other data, which can then be pasted into another message, search bar, or app. This makes it easier to share information or content without the need to manually retype or re-enter the data.

Article continues after ad

Some users have noticed that Snapchat also shows the message when a screenshot is taken of a friend’s Snap or Story. This alert confirms that the screenshot has been copied, and is ready to be shared wherever the user needs.

Article continues after ad

If you want to use the clipboard feature, you must first give the multimedia messaging app access to your device’s clipboard. To do this, just open Snapchat’s settings, go to ‘Permissions’ under ‘Additional Services,’ and then press ‘Tap to enable’ next to ‘Clipboard.’

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out our other guides, including how to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list and how to pin someone on Snapchat.