iPhone user creates “brilliant” action button shortcut to reduce screenshot clutter

An iPhone user has left others impressed after sharing their “brilliant” action button shortcut that helps reduce screenshot clutter.

With the launch of the iPhone 15 back in September 2023, users have continued to share their unique ways of using the device’s action button.

Redditor Saminofal shared their “brilliant” action button shortcut on the iPhone subreddit that allows them to reduce screenshot clutter in their photo albums.

Using Apple Shortcuts, they programmed the button to take a screenshot, copy that screenshot to the clipboard, and immediately delete it.

“Did I just discover the best Action Button shortcut?,” the Redditor asked.

“I was struggling with the amount of screenshots I had on my old iPhone so I decided to see if I can create an Action Button shortcut to copy the screenshot to the clipboard and delete it. This saved me lot of time and memory space.”

Users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the shortcut, with many loving the idea.

“I have the same shortcut with the doubletap on the back gesture,” one user replied.

Another said: “Thanks for sharing this. It’s mine now.”

Others mentioned that you can already copy & delete screenshots after tapping on the preview in the bottom left corner. However, this Action Button shortcut saves you more than a few seconds as it takes the screenshot for you — meaning you don’t have to press the volume up and the power button at the same time.

Back in October, just a month after the device became available, one person went viral for using their Action Button to place their Starbucks order.