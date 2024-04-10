How to setup PS5 game sharing

With game sharing, you can give access to your entire PS5 game library to a friend or family member, and we’ve gathered all the steps you need to start sharing your digital PS5 games.

The more we move away from physical games, the harder it has become to share them with friends and family members. Before you could easily let someone borrow your favorite PlayStation games, yet now your PlayStation 5 game library is likely mostly digital-only downloads you’ve unintentionally gathered over the years.

That’s where game sharing on the PlayStation 5 comes in.

Setting up PS5 game sharing means that anyone logged in on your console, can benefit from your expansive library of digital games. This includes games you have from PlayStation Plus.

How to enable PS5 game sharing

Turn on PS5

Go to ‘Settings’

Select ‘Users and Accounts’

Navigate to ‘Other’

Enable ‘Console Sharing and Offline Play’

To set up game sharing on the PS5, first, you’ll need to ensure you have multiple users logged into the console. Without another account, there won’t be anyone to share your PlayStation 5 games with.

If you’ve already got more than one account on your system, turn on your PS5 and access the console’s settings. If you’re having trouble, the PS5 settings icon is represented by a small icon of a cog within the top right corner of the home page.

From within the system settings, click on ‘Users and Accounts’ and then scroll down until you find the ‘Others’ menu option. Hover over this option to get access to the game-sharing PS5 settings. From here, click on ‘Console Sharing and Offline Play’ and select ‘Enable.’

Enabling the ‘Console Sharing and Offline Play’ option will set up game sharing on your PS5, and allow anyone else logged into your console to access your games. Luckily, this also works the other way around, and you’ll have access to your friend’s games while logged into your PS5 account too.

How to disable PS5 game sharing

Turn on PS5

Go to ‘Settings’

Select ‘Users and Accounts’

Navigate to ‘Other’

Disable ‘Console Sharing and Offline Play’

If you’ve changed your mind and opted to stop sharing your games and media on the PS5, that’s fine. The process to turn off game sharing on the PS5 is just as straightforward as setting it up, including all of the same steps outlined above.

However, after accessing the ‘Console Sharing and Offline Play’ option this time around, you’ll be greeted with a text prompt. This text prompt will warn you that disabling game sharing on your console will make anyone else logged into your account unable to play your games.

If you still want to proceed, click the ‘Disable’ button. Now, your PlayStation 5 will no longer be sharing your games and other media with the other accounts attached to your PS5 console.