How to use Discord voice chat on PlayStation 5

Discord capabilities are soon arriving on the PlayStation 5, allowing players the chance to chat on one service. With its integration imminent, here’s how to link your accounts and how to use Discord voice chat on your PlayStation 5.

If you’ve always preferred using Discord to speak to your friends then the new feature rolling out on the PlayStation 5 will be perfect. As previously seen for Xbox, PlayStation will soon be introducing Discord to its voice features, allowing players the chance to communicate on the software rather than on party chat.

On February 2, 2023, it was announced that Discord will be available for PlayStation users, even if it’s only for those part of the beta testing. While there’s yet to be a release date for other PlayStation 5 players, we’ve put together everything you need to know about how to use Discord on your PS5.

It’s worth noting that the Discord voice chat is currently only available for PS5 beta testers and will only work for the newer-gen consoles, namely the PS5.

PlayStation / Discord Discord will soon be introduced onto PlayStation, making it much easier to talk to friends on other platforms.

How to link Discord to your PlayStation

Linking your Discord to your PS5 is the first step to using Discord voice chat. After all, you’ll need access to Discord before placing it on your PlayStation. With that in mind, the first thing you’ll need to do is make sure you have an account for both services.

Once those are made, follow these steps to link the two together:

Open settings on your PlayStation. Click Users and Accounts. Select Linked Services. Click on the new Discord ability and it’ll start the linking process. Scan the QR code and put in the code on the screen. The two accounts will now be linked.

How to use Discord on your PS5

Once you’ve linked your Discord and PlayStation 5 together, you’ll then need to know how to use it. Follow these steps to start up a Discord voice call on your PlayStation:

Head over to your Discord app. Slide up the voice controls and select ‘Join on PlayStation’. Click on your PS5 and you’ll be connected.

And there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about connecting Discord to your PS5, and how to use the voice chat feature.

