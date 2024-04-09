If you’re not up for the chat that comes with online gaming, we’ve got all you need to know about how to turn off voice chat on your PlayStation 5.

Have you ever recorded a short voice clip on your PlayStation 5, only to hear the faint sounds of your voice and the mashing of buttons when you play back the footage?

That’s because the PS5 records your voice through the DualSense controller by default. Luckily, you can ensure this won’t happen again by turning off PS5 voice chat. Luckily, we’ve outlined all the steps you need to turn off PS5 voice chat and ensure your gaming commentary is kept to yourself.

How to turn off PS5 voice chat

Turn on PS5

Press ‘PlayStation’ button on controller

Navigate to ‘Sound’ icon

Toggle ‘Mute Game Voice Chat’

To turn off PS5 voice chat, first turn on your PS5, and select the preferred profile you want to start playing games on. From here, press the PlayStation button on your controller, which will bring up the toolbar of quick-access icons.

Navigate to the ‘Sound’ icon, represented by an image of a speaker, and a small drop-down menu will appear. Here, we can access the voice chat settings and turn off the PS5 voice chat.

Scroll down until you see the ‘Mute Game Voice Chat’ setting, represented by a small icon of a white pair of headphones. Toggle this on to turn off PS5 voice chat, and enjoy online gaming without anyone on the other side hearing a word you say.

As your PlayStation 5 explains, if you join a party chat, or join a PS5 Discord voice chat, having this setting turned on will still allow you to be heard by friends over the private chat you have entered.

How to turn off PS5 voice chat with the DualSense controller

Turn on PS5

Press the mic button

If you want an even easier way to turn off PS5 voice chat, all it takes is to tap a single button on your PS5 DualSense controller.

Turn on your PlayStation 5, and select your preferred profile to access the PS5 UI. Once through, tap the microphone button on your DualSense controller. Afterward, a sound notification and icon will appear on your screen, notifying you that the microphone on your controller has now been turned off.

From now on, any future recorded gameplay clips will not include your voice, and other players in online games won’t hear a word you speak. The only caveat with this method is that you will need to do it each time you turn on your PS5.

This method remains the easiest way to turn off PS5 voice chat, and can even be helpful if you want to quickly turn your voice chat back on, without having to navigate through the console’s voice chat settings.