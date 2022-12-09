Dead Cells Return to Castlevania: Trailer, release date, everything we know

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Motion Twin is partnering with Konami to develop Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, DLC set to launch in 2023; here’s everything we know about the content, so far.

Following a stint in early access, Dead Cells launched to rave reviews in the summer of 2018. The hybrid roguelike-Metroidvania experience enjoyed great commercial success, too, having topped six million units sold by November 2021.

Its long legs on the market come courtesy of developer Motion Twin’s continued post-launch support. Such content has manifested as free updates featuring new enemies and weapons and paid DLC.

During the 2022 Game Awards, the crew proved it’s not finished with the world of Dead Cells just yet. Castlevania DLC, Return to Castlevania, will launch in early 2023 and allow players to fight alongside Richter Belmont and Alucard.

Article continues after ad

Contents

What to expect from Dead Cells’ Castlevania DLC

Motion Twin and development partner Evil Empire recreated the iconic atmosphere of Dracula’s Castle across two playable biomes. Those who explore the structure’s interior will find secret rooms, malevolent creatures, and a host of other surprises, all while trying to reach the Throne Room.

Belmont and Alucard will appear every so often, guiding users on their quest and supplying new weapons. Some of the revealed weapons include the Vampire Killer and Throwing Axe, threaded into the experience in a way that should feel natural to Dead Cells faithful.

Motion Twin, Konami Dead cells lives on

Better still, the DLC will also boast an alternative soundtrack packed with 51 classic Castlevania tracks, Motion Twin confirmed in a PlayStation Blog post.

Article continues after ad

In addition, a dozen of those tunes such as Vampire Killer and Bloody Tears have been “reimagined” in Dead Cells’ signature style, while “preserving the Castlevania ambiance.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Game Awards Trailer

A nearly two-minute animated trailer for Return to Castlevania constituted one of the Game Awards’ many surprises.

After a brief trek through the hallowed halls of Dracula’s Castle, the teaser showcased Alucard and Belmont in action.

Dracula himself appeared for a brief time as well, facing off against our heroes in the Throne Room. But it’s clear the best is yet to come.

At the time of writing, Dead Cells’ next major content drop lacks a firm due date. The end of the animated teaser did confirm a general release window, though.

Article continues after ad

Return to Castlevania slashes onto Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms in Q1 2023. As such, players can expect the DLC to arrive sometime between early January and late March of next year.