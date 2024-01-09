Asus overhauls ROG Zephyrus lineup with stunning new design at CES 2024

Asus ROG reveals a complete redesign of the Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops with a new lightweight chassis and OLED Nebula displays for practical and portable gaming power.

Though gaming laptops have developed a great deal in the past few years, many of them remain quite heavy and unwieldy, due to the sheer size and weight of components needed to power the latest AAA games. Asus has now announced its redesigned series of Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops which buck this trend, and offer a gaming laptop that is both powerful and easily portable.

The chassis of the new Zephyrus G14 and G16 has been completely overhauled. It is now an all-aluminum CNC-machined chassis to make the laptop durable and lightweight. The new construction also allows for an edge-to-edge keyboard design, and larger and louder speakers that offer a bass response down to 100 Hz, so Asus hopes this can offer a more immersive experience to users.

Plenty of power in a lightweight package

Despite the lightweight design, the Zephyrus G14 and G16 pack some power. There will be options for consumers to choose either an AMD Ryzen 8000 or Intel Core Ultra processor on both the G14 and G16. For graphics cards, the Zephyrus G14 will offer up to an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 GPU, or up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 in the G16. As well as providing superb gaming performance, these GPUs can easily handle other demanding tasks such as video editing or 3D rendering.

Asus has said it is keen to keep developing its OLED screen, and as part of this drive the Zephyrus G14 and G16 will have the first OLED screens on a ROG laptop. The G14 will be capable of 3K resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the G16 has a panel that can display a 2.5K resolution at 240Hz. Both of these panels support Intel G-Sync technology, for smoother framerates and motion clarity.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 will be available starting at approximately $2,416.71, while the ROG Zephyrus G16 will be priced at approximately $2,925.49.

