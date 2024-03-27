Save $350 on a powerful RTX 4060 gaming laptop at Best Buy

Looking for a new gaming laptop? Best Buy has you covered with a powerful RTX 4060 computer on sale.

Gaming laptops have skyrocketed in popularity over the years, and companies like Asus, Alienware, HP, and more have led the pack with the market’s improvements.

Asus’ ROG Zephyrus lineup is one of their most popular, as it’s available in lightweight and portable options with varying high-end hardware.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 with a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card is on sale with a massive $350 discount.

Asus offers varying specs in the ROG Zephyrus G16 when you order it from the company website, but Best Buy’s offer is kitted out with some rather powerful parts for its price range.

The 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H offers 10 cores and 16 threads for optimal performance in game, and it’s paired with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM that will help the majority of latest titles play with ease.

Its graphics card is important for gameplay as well, of course, which is the Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile GPU with 8GB of GDDR6, which is more than suitable for most PC games.

This all powers a 16″ display that comes in at 1080p and 165Hz refresh rate that will be perfect for enjoying esports titles like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, and Overwatch.

