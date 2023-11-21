Nvidia leak says rumored 4070 Super won’t fully replace base model

The latest rumor out of Nvidia suggests that the RTX 4070 Super won’t replace the standard version, and instead, the two will coexist.

Even since initial rumors emerged about an upcoming refresh of Nvidia’s 40-series, speculation has been rife on where exactly these updated graphics cards would sit in Nvidia’s product lineup. Many analysts expected that the Super series would replace the standard editions entirely, but the latest leak from Team Green suggests that will not be the case for at least one of the updated GPUs.

Article continues after ad

Board Channels is a website and forum used by those who work closely with Nvidia’s board partners and as such is a regular source of updates, leaks, and rumors regarding upcoming CPU and GPU developments. According to VideoCardz, a post on Board Channels said that the RTX 4070 will be remaining on sale for longer than expected, remaining part of the product lineup alongside the RTX 4070 Super for an unspecified ‘extended period’.

Article continues after ad

The RTX 4070 and 4070 Super will live side-by-side

The post further states that the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super will indeed replace their standard versions, and the original RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti will be discontinued in favor of the Super versions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Previous leaks from Board Channels indicated that Nvidia is in the process of fulfilling final orders for the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti before these products are discontinued.

It is presently unknown what this mix of products would mean for pricing on Nvidia GPUs going forward.

Previous leaks have suggested that some models of the Super series, such as the RTX 4080 Super will have an aggressive price point to compete with AMD, and this could in turn affect the price of the RTX 4070 going forward. Until Nvidia makes its official statement, however, all this remains speculation.

Article continues after ad