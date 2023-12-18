Where to buy Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake laptops

With the launch of the first laptops powered by Intel’s Core Ultra ‘Meteor Lake’ CPUs, you might be wondering where you can buy one. Our guide provides some answers.

With so many different configurations of laptops on the market and the often bewildering numbers of similar-looking names and numbers for both the laptops and the CPUs within, it can be difficult to know what is current. This guide highlights a few of the options available if you want the latest in cutting-edge technology, like the new Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

Asus, Pexels

Asus has refreshed its Zenbook 14 with the latest Intel Core Ultra CPU line. It sports an extremely light chassis to make it very portable, along with Asus’ own Lumina OLED display for a crisp and bright image. Despite being mostly designed around productivity, it has Intel Arc graphics to support gaming. Our team got hands-on with this laptop and was positive about its build quality and performance.

The currently available model has the Core Ultra 7, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1 TB of SSD storage and is priced at $1,299.99

MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio

MSI, Pexels

The Prestige series is part of MSI’s laptop product line that focuses on productivity. As you might expect based on the name, MSI is leaning into the AI capabilities of the Core Ultra CPU with its ‘MSI AI Engine’, as well as the Copilot system included in Windows 11, which comes pre-installed on these laptops.

This is another laptop sporting a lightweight aluminum/magnesium chassis, though it is still slightly heavier than the Zenbook 14 OLED, at 1.6kg compared to the Zenbook 1.2kg.

Customers can customize the specs somewhat, and this model is available with a CPU going as high as the Core Ultra 9. For gaming and other graphically intense operations, customers can choose from an Nvidia GeForce 40-series card, going as high as the RTX 4070. It also comes equipped with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD storage drive. Prices start at $1399.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen12

Lenovo, Pexels

This 14” laptop is from Lenovo’s premium ThinkPad Carbon range. It uses carbon fiber for the chassis and boasts that some of that carbon fiber is recycled. The laptop features a ‘Communications Bar’ at the top edge which is equipped with two cameras and two 360-degree microphones that utilize AI-based noise cancellation for better collaboration and clarity on work calls.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon uses the Core Ultra 7, along with integrated Intel Arc graphics. Storage and memory are, like other examples on this left, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It retails at $2989.

