ASUS ROG gaming laptop drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, the ASUS ROG Strix G15 offers up Nvidia DLSS, and is now under $800 on Amazon.

Gaming laptops can be notoriously pricey, so finding one that’s high-powered enough to play your favorite PC games, while also being budget-friendly, can be a challenge. While there’s a plethora of budget-friendly gaming laptops to choose from, and plenty ranging from under $1K, finding the perfect portable pick isn’t always easy.

Article continues after ad

That’s where the ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop comes in, which is now discounted by over 20% at Amazon.

Article continues after ad

Budget-friendly portability

Looks aren’t everything, but the ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop would make a stylish addition to any PC gaming setup, with its sleek black form factor. Like a lot of gaming hardware, it doesn’t cheap out on the fancy RGBs, which light up the keycaps, and the underside of the 15.6-inch laptop.

Article continues after ad

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 isn’t all flash and no substance either, with it making use of the powerful AI-upscaling technologies of Nvidia DLSS. Thanks to the inclusion of the Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card. Any DLSS-compatible game will benefit from higher average frame rates, significantly boosting the performance of your games.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Perfect for your favorite FPS

Alongside the 1,920 x 1,080 FHD display, and 144Hz refresh rate, the ROG Strix G15 is equipped for playing your favorite FPS games on the go. Its MUX key switches help reduce any latency issues, and the ASUS ‘Overstroke’ technology reduces key actuation. If you’re worried about any overheating, or unwanted fan noise as you take down your enemies in games like Apex Legends, the included Arc Flow Fans are equipped to maximize airflow with their 84 curved blades.

Article continues after ad

With the new year just underway, and the festive season sadly over, the biggest occasions for the best tech deals are well in the rear view mirror. With that in mind, it’s likely the ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop won’t be available at this price for long. This is the lowest price this 15.6-inch gaming laptop has ever been on Amazon, it’s an absolute bargain that’s worth not missing out on.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.