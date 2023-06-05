AMD Ryzen 8000 CPU release confirms AM5 support until 2026

AMD has confirmed that it will be releasing its Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 CPUs in 2024, this comes alongside a commitment that the AM5 socket will be supported until 2026.

AMD’s AM5 CPUs are due to get an upgrade in 2024. Zen 5 or Ryzen 8000 will be released next year, and AMD has doubled down on its commitment to the AM5 socket until 2026. This news was first spotted by reliable hardware leaker Harukaze5719 on Twitter and was present in AMD’s “Meet the experts” webinar. AMD’s AM5 CPUs are currently one of the fastest in the world, thanks to their 3D V-cache capabilities.

Interestingly, this is the first time that AMD has made mention of the underlying architectures that Ryzen 8000 Zen 5 will use. The Zen 5 CPU cores will be paired with “Navi 3.5” graphics. As of the time of writing, AMD has not released any CPUs with Navi 3.0 graphics, and instead are based on the older RDNA 2 architecture.

What this might imply is that AMD could also be preparing a Navi 3.0 refresh of its current lineup of Zen 4 CPUs. Though, AMD has not made any other allusion to RDNA 3 being present in its CPUs aside from this single slide of information.

AMD doubles down on AM5 commitment

In the leaked slide, you can also see that AMD has reconfirmed its commitment to supporting the AM5 platform up until 2026. They also confirmed that “The AM5 infrastructure will support new CPU core and graphics upgrade on annual cadence” with leading performance-per-watt efficiency.

Though the AM5 platform has recently encountered issues with AMD’s most powerful CPUs, the company is clearly looking to retain support with what we assume to be new motherboard chipsets every year. This could make AM5 an attractive platform for anyone building a PC in 2023. Though the motherboards are slightly more expensive than their Intel counterparts, the value proposition of them being forward-compatible with future products is extremely attractive.