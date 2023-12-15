Get $500 off this RTX 4060 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 before the holidays

Looking for a new gaming laptop and don’t want to break the bank? This Best Buy deal might be just the ticket to portable gaming bliss.

Getting a gaming laptop can be difficult. With so many configurations, sizes, and other things to consider, you can easily get swept up into getting a massive brick on your desk. Luckily, new gaming laptops like the Asus ROG G14 offer a portable, powerful solution that somehow doesn’t break the bank in the same way that the Razer Blade 14 might.

This deal offers $500 off an RTX 4060-equipped ROG Zephyrus G14, which offers a brilliant balance between portability and power. At just over $1000, you will easily be able to play most modern AAA titles using this system, including Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2.

Buttery smooth screen & specs

This model of the ROG Zephyrus G14 offers an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, alongside a 165Hz, 1440p display, offering a good balance between resolution and power. This means that the laptop will manage to multitask as a portable gaming setup, as well as being no slouch when it comes to productivity, too.

For the gamers out there, the addition of an RTX 4060-class laptop GPU means that you will also have access to DLSS 3, which can significantly lengthen the lifespan of your laptop, since it will be able to push more frames than previous-gen counterparts.

Also equipped with the latest DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, you should have absolutely no trouble getting set up and going, especially since you can customize the laptop’s power profiles using Armory Crate.

There’s so much to love about this humble system, and it’s very welcome to see a gaming laptop like this get discounted, which isn’t built like a tank, or look like some kind of alien spaceship. This deal expires in a few days, so be sure to move quickly to secure a holiday bargain.

