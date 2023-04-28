How to respec in Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Reset abilities & spend skill points

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor allows players to respec their entire set of skills and customize Cal however they want. If you want to respec and try out new skills in the game, our guide has full instructions.

There was a time in RPG games when your unlocked skills and abilities were set in stone. However, a feature of most modern games with a leveling system is the chance to respec. This simple act essentially lets you pick and choose your skills all over again. Thankfully, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also allows players to do this giving Cal a fresh beginning.

Between Cal’s various stances, his Jedi powers, and his personal attributes, there are many choices for players to make when it comes to upgrading Cal’s skills. If you’re on the fence about certain decisions or want a do-over, then a respec is the solution.

How to respec skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To respec your skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you simply need to press Reset All Skills on the skill screen when using a Meditation Point.

If you access the skill screen that gives you the Survival, Lightsaber, and Force options, you can respec. In the bottom-left corner of the screen, you should see an option that says Reset All Skills.

You’ll come across an absolute ton of Meditation Points scattered across the game’s planets. Each one allows you to rest up to replenish Stims, fast travel, but also spend skill points – of which we know the best ones for you to acquire.

How much does it cost to respec in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Press Triangle on PlayStation, or the correct button on your format, and it will take you to a new screen. It tells you that “your first Skill Tree Reset is free.” However, any subsequent modifications will require 1 Skill Point to reset everything again.

This isn’t wholly expensive and you can easily grind to get the XP for this in no time at all.

Now that you know how to respec in Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, take a look at some of our other guides:

