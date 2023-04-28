The best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor skills to learn

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor encourages players to earn XP and level up to unlock skills. If you’re feeling overburdened by skill points and don’t know where to invest them, our guide will highlight the key ones.

Respawn Entertainment have conjured up another long, dramatic adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It sees the next big chapter in the life of Jedi Cal Kestis and players have a ton of different moves and abilities to use.

In order to gain access to more, users will need to level up quickly and spend skill points. Progressing through the game and other activities will help you rack up skill points, and there are plenty of extra abilities and upgrades to acquire.

Want extra health to help you absorb more blaster fire? You need the best skills.

How to buy new skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To see what skills the game has to offer, make Cal rest at a Meditation Point and access the skills menu in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You’ll then be taken to a new screen offering three main categories: Survival, Lightsaber, and Force.

Now, we’re not getting to pick absolutely all of the abilities you need in the game as it will get to a point where you know what you’ll need to fit your playstyle. Instead, these are the main ones you should prioritize in the game’s early going.

Respawn Entertainment

Best skills to equip in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Survival

Resilience

Survival Skills: Cal’s maximum Life is increased – 1 Skill Point

Cal’s maximum Life is increased – 1 Skill Point Focused Sight: Hold Circle to automatically evade incoming melee attacks – 2 Skill Points

Hold Circle to automatically evade incoming melee attacks – 2 Skill Points Improved Stim Formula: Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1 – 1 Skill Point

Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1 – 1 Skill Point Perfected Stim Formula: Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1 – 2 Skill Points

Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1 – 2 Skill Points Teamwork: Reduces time required to heal with a BD-1 stim – 1 Skill Point

Reduces time required to heal with a BD-1 stim – 1 Skill Point Improved Survival Skills: Cal’s maximum Life is increased – 2 Skill Points

Cal’s maximum Life is increased – 2 Skill Points Expert Survival Skills: Cal’s maximum Life is increased – 2 Skill Points

Lightsaber

Single

Lunging Strike: Hold Triangle to perform a long-reaching thrust attack – 1 Skill Point

Hold Triangle to perform a long-reaching thrust attack – 1 Skill Point Cyclone Smash: Hold Square after a basic attack to perform a powerful overhead swing – 2 Skill Points

Hold Square after a basic attack to perform a powerful overhead swing – 2 Skill Points Charged Throw: Hold L1 and Triangle for a stronger lightsaber throw that hits for more damage and moves a short distance through the target – 2 Skill Points

Double-Bladed

Gathering Tempest: Hold Square to deal fast strikes toward a single enemy – 1 Skill Point

Hold Square to deal fast strikes toward a single enemy – 1 Skill Point Vortex Dive: Hold L1 and press Square to dive forward while spinning the lightsaber – 1 Skill Point

Hold L1 and press Square to dive forward while spinning the lightsaber – 1 Skill Point Double Orbit: Press Triangle again to perform a second lightsaber throw around Cal – 1 Skill Point

Press Triangle again to perform a second lightsaber throw around Cal – 1 Skill Point Endless Hurricane: Continue pressing Square to add additional attacks to the end of the double-bladed attack chain – 1 Skill Point

Dual Wield

Backstep Slash: Hold L1 then press Square to attack and leap backwards, creating distance from the target – 1 Skill Point

Hold L1 then press Square to attack and leap backwards, creating distance from the target – 1 Skill Point Uncoiled Strikes: Delay Square to input a flurry of quick, targeted swings – 2 Skill Points

Delay Square to input a flurry of quick, targeted swings – 2 Skill Points Serpent’s Bite: Hold Square through the flurry to execute a strong final overhead swing – 2 Skill Point

Hold Square through the flurry to execute a strong final overhead swing – 2 Skill Point Split Reflection: Press L1 right before a blaster bolt hits to split the incoming bolt and reflect at an additional target – 2 Skill Points

Blaster

Flying Lunge: Hold Square to close the distance to your enemy with a leaping thrust – 1 Skill Point

Hold Square to close the distance to your enemy with a leaping thrust – 1 Skill Point Blaster Cooldown: Gain additional ammunition each time you strike an enemy with the lightsaber – 1 Skill Point

Gain additional ammunition each time you strike an enemy with the lightsaber – 1 Skill Point Improved Clip: Increase maximum blaster ammunition by three – 1 Skill Point

Crossguard

Rending Strike: Hold Square to perform a single, high damage swing with a long windup – 1 Skill Point

Hold Square to perform a single, high damage swing with a long windup – 1 Skill Point Greater Cleaving Swing: Reuces focus attack charge-up time – 1 Skill Point

Reuces focus attack charge-up time – 1 Skill Point Reaching Cleave: Increases range of Cleaving Swing – 1 Skill Point

Increases range of Cleaving Swing – 1 Skill Point Sundering Swipe: Hold L1 and press Square to perform a wide, sweeping lightsaber attack – 2 Skill Points

Force

Jedi Concentration

Attunement: Cal’s maximum Force is increased – 1 Skill Point

Cal’s maximum Force is increased – 1 Skill Point Greater Hold: L3 and R3 Increase the duration of Slow’s effect on enemies – 1 Skill Point

L3 and R3 Increase the duration of Slow’s effect on enemies – 1 Skill Point Extended Hold: L3 and R3 The first strike against enemies affected by Slow will not break the Slow effect – 3 Skill Points

L3 and R3 The first strike against enemies affected by Slow will not break the Slow effect – 3 Skill Points Lucid Attachment: Cal’s maximum Force is further increased – 2 Skill Points

Cal’s maximum Force is further increased – 2 Skill Points Enlightened Attunement: Cal’s maximum Force is further increased – 2 Skill Points

Telekinesis

Wrenching Pull: Press L2 and R2 to wrench groups of nearby enemies closer – 1 Skill Point

Press L2 and R2 to wrench groups of nearby enemies closer – 1 Skill Point Radial Push: Press R2 and Triangle to Push a wide area, causing multiple enemies to stagger – 1 Skill Point

Press R2 and Triangle to Push a wide area, causing multiple enemies to stagger – 1 Skill Point Howling Push: Hold R2 to push enemies in a much larger radius, and with a greater effect – 2 Skill Points

Confusion

Addled Mind: Increase the amount of time enemies will attack other enemies while Confused – 1 Skill Point

Increase the amount of time enemies will attack other enemies while Confused – 1 Skill Point Confounded Mind: Increase the amount of time enemies will attack other enemies while Confused – 2 Skill Points

We assure you that as long as you focus on acquiring most of these skills before anything else you’ll be unstoppable. If you want more guidance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then we’ve got you covered:

