Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 speculated PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may not be instantly coming to PC, but there’s nothing stopping players from preparing for its presumes eventual arrival. So, here are the speculated PC requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most highly anticipated games of late 2023, with tons of gamers looking forward to seeing the likes of Vemon, Miles, Peter, and so many more great characters on their screens once again.

However, to truly get the most out of the game, you must ensure you have the right specs. No one wants to be swinging at less than 30fps after all. So, to ensure you’re prepared for the eventual PC release, here’s our prediction on the minimum and recommended PC specs for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

It’s worth noting that upon its release, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not be coming out on PC, so the current requirements are purely speculation and are based on Marvel’s Spider-Man PC port and recent PS5 to PC ports.

Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 speculated minimum system PC specs

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is expected to be a pretty graphically demanding game, especially if it needs to keep up with the speed and look of the PS5. We’ve based our speculation on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered specs and increased them to compensate for its updated graphics and design.

Here’s what we think the minimum specs will be for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5 8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5 8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 12GB Ram

: 12GB Ram Graphics : Nvidia GeForce 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

: Nvidia GeForce 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 90 GB

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 speculated recommended system PC specs

Naturally, if you want to swing at 60fps and with the highest quality, you’ll want to ensure your PC hits the recommended specs for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Again, we’ve based this on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered specs and compensated for the increase in graphic fidelity and quality.

Here’s our prediction for the recommended PC specs for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

OS : Windows 10 or Windows 11

: Windows 10 or Windows 11 Processor : Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800 XT

: Nvidia GTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 90 GB

There you have it, those are the speculated recommended, and minimum specs for your Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC port. While waiting for the game to come to the platform, take a look at some of our other handy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 guides and content:

