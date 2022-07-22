Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

Nathan Warby . 53 minutes ago

Spider-Man Remastered is swinging onto PC on August 12, 2022, bringing Insomniac’s superhero classic to Windows and Steam in all its glory. Check out the full Spider-Man Remastered PC requirements to help your rig get the best out of the webhead’s adventure.

When Insomniac released Marvel’s Spider-Man back in 2018, it immediately became a challenger to the Batman Arkham series as the greatest superhero game of all time. Comic book fans and gamers alike fell in love with the heartfelt story and sublime swinging mechanics.

Alongside the release of the Miles Morales spin-off in 2020, a remaster of the original was released for PlayStation 5, making use of the console’s rapid load times and stunning ray tracing.

Two years later, Spider-Man Remastered is finally set to arrive on PC platforms, so here are all of the requirements you need to know about.

Contents

Spider-Man Remastered system requirements on PC

First up we have the minimum requirements to get Spider-Man Remastered up and running on your PC, followed by the recommended specs to make the game really shine.

Insomniac has also released the requirements for Amazing and Ultimate ray tracing, which we’ll provide full details for further down.

Minimum Specs

Here are the minimum requirements to run Spider-Man Remastered at 720p/30fps on PC.

Hardware Requirement Preset Very Low OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 4160 RAM 8GB GPU Nvidia GTX 950 VRAM 2GB Storage 75GB HDD

Recommended Specs

Next, we have the recommended specs to run Spider-Man Remastered at 1080p/60fps or 4K/60fps.

Hardware Requirement (1080p/60fps) Requirement (4K/60fps) Preset Medium Very High OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 4670 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5 11400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX 580 Nvidia GTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800 XT VRAM 6GB 8GB Storage 75GB HDD 75GB HDD

Ray tracing requirements

Finally, here are the best settings if you want to access the top ray tracing features, making the lights of New York City really pop.

Hardware Amazing Ray Tracing (1440p/60fps) Ultimate Ray Tracing (4K/60fps) Settings High (Ray Tracing Hight) High (Ray Tracing Very High) CPU Intel Core i5 11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7 12700K / AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM 16GB 32GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT VRAM 8GB 10GB Storage 75GB HDD 75GB HDD

There you have it! Now you can get the best out of Spider-Man Remastered when it hits PC on August 12, which should be more than enough acrobatic action to tide you over until Spider-Man 2.