All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 villains: Venom, Kraven, more

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is approaching fast, with hype increasing, especially around all the villains Insomniac revealed so far. Here’s a rundown of every confirmed villain appearing in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, starting from Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and more.

The Spider-Man franchise from Marvel features some of the most iconic comic book villains of all time. There are a ton of advisories that Spidey has called an equal in his past and anytime he shows up, who he is up against is generally equally intriguing. It’s no different for the upcoming sequel from Insomniac Games, giving fans the chance to fight a ton of his rogue’s gallery head-to-head.

Article continues after ad

As we’ve seen in trailers for Summer Games Fest and during the SDCC panel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is going to be bursting with bad guys for Peter Parker to go up against. There are at least three major villains and multiple smaller ones confirmed to appear throughout the game‘s story.

Here’s a rundown of all the villains confirmed so far in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Every Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 villain confirmed so far

Venom

Insomniac Games Venom is one of the main villains in the game.

The first villain to be confirmed when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was announced was Venom. He appeared at the end of the first official teaser trailer, appearing from a dark alley right after the scene between Peter and Miles.

Article continues after ad

However, Eddie Brock will not be the Venom in this game, as revealed by creative director Bryan Intihar at the Summer Games Fest. Instead, it’s been heavily implied that Harry Osborne will be taking on the symbiote as a host, bringing the game inline with the Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon.

Kraven the Hunter

Insomniac Games Kraven is another primary antagonist in Spider-Man 2.

We got a proper reveal of Kraven the Hunter from the ten-minute-long gameplay footage during the PlayStation Showcase 2023. He arrived in New York with a mission to take down many of the various threats throughout the city, such as Spider-Man himself and Kurt Connors, aka the Lizard.

Article continues after ad

He was seen multiple times throughout the footage and we can fairly say that he’ll be one of the primary antagonists in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Lizard

Insomniac Games There is a sequence between Lizard and Miles Morales.

Insomniac Games appears to be being coy about showing off the Lizard in his entirety in the glimpses we’ve had. However, what we can see is that in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, he has had a pretty fearsome makeover, full of spikes. We’re quite far from the smooth-faced bad guy in The Amazing Spider-man

Article continues after ad

He was first revealed in the extended gameplay footage shown during the PlayStation Showcase, where we could see him being chased by Kraven the Hunter, while Peter Parker and Miles Morales tried to stop him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Grizzly

Insomniac Games Grizzly is another iconic Spider-Man villain.

The first time fans got to see Grizzly, another villain in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, was in a story trailer from SDCC released on July 21, 2023. We got a very brief glimpse of him during a fighting sequence with Peter. It looks like he might be a bit of a mercenary and is far more menacing than his comic book version where he just wears a bit bear costume.

Article continues after ad

Mr. Negative

Insomniac Games One of the antagonists in the prequel, Mr. Negative.

Mr. Negative had a blink and you’ll miss it cameo in the story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Martin Li played a significant role in the story of 2018’s Spider-Man game, but it’s yet to be seen how he fits into the sequel.

Other villains that could appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Some other villains that could appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 include:

Black Cat

Prowler

Scorpion

Taskmaster

Tombstone

Wraith

We were able to see hints towards some of these villains mentioned above during the ten-minute-long gameplay reveal at PlayStation Showcase 2023. Kraven’s tablet had some of their names mentioned, showing who he was planning to hunt down.

Article continues after ad

As for the other characters, we got to see them in the previous installments of the franchise. However, we’ll know with time if they actually show their presence in the game.

So, there you have it — those are all the villains appearing in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Be sure to check our Spider-Man page for everything related to the superhero.

While you wait for the game’s release, here are some of our other content you can check out in the meantime:

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man 2 story: When does the game take place? | Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 switch characters in open world | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release date