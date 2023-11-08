Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Nov 8 patch notes: MJ fix, trophy improvement, more

The latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 patch has been released, and it addresses various issues players have encountered, improving the game’s overall stability and polish.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has received another post-launch patch with the release of Version 1.001.005. Released on November 8, the update addresses some of the bugs and other issues players have been encountering.

It may not make any major changes, such as the option to change the time of day or the promised addition of New Game Plus, but the patch should help smooth out the overall gameplay experience and prevent some issues that have prevented players from making progress.

Here’s everything Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.005 changes.

What’s changed in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.005 patch notes

As noted, Version 1.001.005 is a relatively small update on par with the last few Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 patches.

Some notable changes include a fix to those divisive MJ stealth missions. This patch fixes an issue where, on higher difficulties, MJ could be defeated in one hit. While MJ being that vulnerable would make sense – after all, she has no superpowers and is armed with nothing but a stun gun – the fact that Insomniac calls it an issue makes it clear that was unintentional.

The update also makes it easier to get the Hang Ten Trophy. This requires players to “Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground,” but flips we sometimes not counted accurately. After Version 1.001.005, it should be easier for players to keep track of how many tricks they’ve done.

Other fixes include a fix to phone calls when switching between Peter and Miles and addressing issues that caused players to get stuck, such as on benches while trying to complete the Marko’s Memories side-quest.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.005 patch notes

Insomniac Games

Insomniac’s patch notes can be found here.

General Fixes & Polish

Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats

Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings

Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger

Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbor

Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko’s Memories

Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall

Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call

Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump

Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point

Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.

Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.

Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat

Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately

Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves

Improved stability

