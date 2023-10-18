Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 dev confirms New Game Plus & mission replay coming post-launch

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 won’t have New Game Plus and the option to replay missions at launch, Insomniac has confirmed those features are in the works.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues the adventures of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the universe Insomniac Games has created.

Previous entries in the series have been praised for their storytelling and smooth traversal. This has encouraged many fans to experience them again in New Game Plus or by replaying specific missions.

While the latest title won’t have either option available when the game launches on October 20, Insomniac has confirmed these features are coming in a post-launch update.

Insomniac Games

Insomniac says Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus should release by end of 2023

Following the announcement of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s day one patch, Insomniac’s Community and Marketing Director James Stevenson answered a fan question regarding New Game Plus and mission replay.

When asked about when players can expect these features, Stevenson could not give a specific timeline but said, “Should be before end of year.”

While this may be disappointing for some players – especially since the game isn’t super long – New Game Plus coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 post-launch isn’t a total surprise. The first game also did not release with the feature, adding it in an update about a month later alongside Ultimate difficulty.

You might have to wait a bit longer this time, but the eventual release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s New Game Plus should give you a reason to return to the game later this year.

