Spider-Man 2 player discovers glitch that changes time of day

One Spider-Man 2 player discovered a fun glitch that lets players change the time of day in-game, a feature not yet present in the sequel.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is off to a hot start, pushing the power of the PS5 to the max and swinging into the game of the year discussions. Featuring two Spider-Men and a beautifully recreated New York City, there’s plenty of action and villains to keep players entertained.

However, it hasn’t been without its faults. Since its launch, players have taken note of notable features absent, such as New Game +, while fans hope smaller features like character bios and social feeds find their way into the sequel.

One shocking absence is the ability to change the time of day, as it’s been present in previous titles. It seems that the issue may be resolved for now, as a new glitch lets players play with time.

Spider-Man 2 glitch lets players change the time of day

Twitter user HeySoriPark discovered the glitch that lets players navigate the lack of a proper time control, with the aid of Miles Morales and Mysterio’s Mysteriums. However, there are only four Mysteriums this will work on, which they show.

To perform this glitch, make sure the “reduce speed 30%” shortcut is mapped to your D-Pad. Head to one of the four Mysteriums, and as you enter the portal, hit the reduce speed shortcut.

From there, open up the map, and replay the Mysterium challenge. The checkpoint will reload and then abandon the challenge from the menu. As shown, it’ll load you outside of the challenge but at a different time of day.

While the glitch works, there isn’t an exact formula on which Mysterium grants a specific time of day. If you’re trying it, be sure to have a backup save in case things go haywire.

While it’s disappointing this feature isn’t in the game yet, at least there’s a temporary workaround. Here’s hoping a proper toggle for time of day comes to Spider-Man 2 soon.