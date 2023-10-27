Where is the Wakanda Embassy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes plenty of references to the larger Marvel universe, like the Wakandan Embassy in New York. Here’s how fans can find the building and experience a neat Easter Egg.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has plenty of Easter Eggs surrounding the broader Marvel universe that players can stumble upon while swinging through Insomniac Games’ version of New York.

Fans can stumble across references to the other super-powered denizens of NYC, like Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, a reference to the Fantastic Four, and of course Avenger’s Tower.

Eagle-eyed fans may even stumble across the Wakanada Embassy while swinging through the streets as either Spider-Man and even find a neat Easter Egg in the process. Here’s how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players can find this building amongst the sea of skyscrapers.

Insomniac Games

Where to find the Wakandan Embassy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

For fans looking to find the Wakandan Embassy in Spider-Man 2’s NYC, first head to Midtown. To find the embassy, head along the eastern riverfront about midway through the district.

Next, head a little way into the district and look for the large Method Theatre building. The Wakandan Embassy is right across the street from this massive building.

Insomniac Games

Fans can use the above map as a reference, as the Wakandan Embassy is located right where the player character arrow is marked.

Additionally, fans playing as Miles can perform a neat little Easter Egg upon approaching the front of the building, which is all the more fitting after equipping the Forever suit.

How to unlock the Forever Suit

Fans can unlock Miles Morales’ Forever Suit by reaching level 25. The suit will cost 55 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts to fully unlock.

If players approach the Wakandan Embassy when playing as Miles, a ‘Triangle’ prompt will appear. Pressing the button will have Miles perform the Wakanda Salute.

Insomniac Games

It’s worth mentioning that approaching the building while playing as Peter will cause no such prompt.

That’s all you need to know about where to find the Wakandan Embassy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more guides in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 check out the links below:

