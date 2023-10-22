Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Soar achievement: How to get from the Financial District to Astoria

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Soar achievement is one of the trickier ones you’ll need to get the platinum trophy. However, we can make that process much easier for you. Here’s how to get it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is full of things to do and places to explore. There’s a whole host of villains to overcome, from Kraven, Venom, and the Lizard, as well as lots of other activities. Maybe stop for a Photo-Op or track down Unidentified Targets, in between saving the world.

However, if you want to do it all, you’ll be on your way to a Platinum trophy. There’s more to it than just doing the side missions and activities though. You’ll have to prove your mastery of various aspects of the game too.

One of the trickier ones is the Soar achievement. This will be the toughest flying you have to do in the game, so don’t worry if you’re feeling a little lost. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the achievement.

What is the Soar achievement in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

The Soar achievement is one of the trickier ancillary achievements you’ll need on your way to a Platinum . This achievement is all about using your Web Wings to get from one side of the map to the other. The catch is though, you can’t touch the ground, and you can’t use any of your abilities. That includes in-flight ones. The Soar achievement says:

Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria. (Wind Tunnels are okay!).

You’ll need to get from the bottom of the map on one island, to the top of the other landmass. This takes some mastery of the skies. If you’re struggling though, here is the route we took to get the achievement.

How do you get the Soar achievement? How to get from the Financial District to Astoria without touching the ground

Here’s a handy graphic you can use to get from the Financial District to Astoria. This is still a little tricky and it might take you a few attempts. Thankfully, the Fast Travel is so fast in the game, do-overs are quick and easy.

Here’s the path we recommend

Starting in the Financial District, use the wind tunnel down the main street. This will take you a long way. It will then end and spit you out into a square. Directly in front of you, you should see a Steam Vent to help you regain height. (Tip: press R3 and you will be able to see the vents and wind tunnels much more easily.)

After you’re lifted, stay as high as possible. Look for a small V-shaped gap in a building. Fly through it, and to the right, you should see another vent. Use that and you should see the water, again on your right. Head towards it.

There is a wind tunnel above the water going towards the mainland, take it. You will now need to make a jump from one wind tunnel to another above you. When the time is right, fly up into the other. This air tunnel should take you to Astoria, so see it through to the end.

The trophy should now be yours! That platinum should be with you in no time.

