Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Unidentified Targets: What are they and where to find them 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Unidentified Targets activity is a new addition to Insomniac Games webslinger world. Get your Web Wings ready to fly, because you have some drones to catch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is full of things to do and explore across this excellent recreation of New York City. There are a lot of various activities that you’ll be able to engage in as you continue to try and rid the city of Kraven and his hunters. Or maybe you just want to stop for a while to take a photo. The game is great at accommodating all speeds.

Speaking of, the Unidentified Target activity is all about tracking Kraven’s Tech to find and untangle the identity of several targets he’s tracking. In order to do that, you’re going to be chasing his bird-shaped drones around.

So how do you complete these activities in game and where are they? Here’s everything you need to know

What are the Unidentified Target’s activities in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Unidentified Targets activity has either Peter or Miles chasing around a drone in order to make sense of all the targets Kraven is trying to find. This activity won’t become available until about halfway through the game with the, Wings of My Own mission.



Once you’ve done that though, you will have access to the eight missions. In order to do the activity, you need to navigate to a rooftop where you will see Bird drones circling. You then have to interact with a veiled object.

At this point, a drone will appear before speeding off. You then need to give chase to it by flying with your Web Wings. While you remain in the drones slipstream, you download information on the target. You need to do this for a while in order to reach 100% download.

The drone will shoot bombs at you, so be sure to avoid their explosions. On top of that, certain activities will bring in a second drone that will create further obstacles for you. However, once you get to 100%, you can destroy the drone and get out.

Where are the Unidentified Target activities?

In order to get to the bottom of the central mystery of why these drones are tracking random people, you will need to do all eight of the Unidentified Targets activities. Here’s where you can find them:

Distict Number of Unidentified Targets activities Harlem 1 Upper West Side 1 Upper East Side 1 Midtown 1 Financial District 1 Chinatown 1 Williamsburg 1 Downtown Queens 1

And that’s all you need to know. These high-speed chases are a ton of fun to get involved in, and the central mystery certainly leads to some interesting places. So, get out there and get to the bottom of it.

