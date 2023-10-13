Spider-Man 2 DLC will add new suits in collab with fashion brand, soccer star, more

Spider-Man 2 has yet to hit shelves and there are already reveals for post-launch content. Insomniac has partnered with a streetwear brand, a pop star, and more to bring new suits for Peter and Miles to the game.

Spider-Man 2 is right around the corner and the hype is steadily building. A big part of that is thanks to a wide-reaching Marketing campaign including collabs with giants like Adidas.

The game is set to feature more than 65 Spider-Suits at launch which has most of the fashion slaves among us excited. There are some detractors of course. Recent reveals had some prospective players less than impressed with suit designs they called “gross”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, with more than 65 to choose from, every Spider-Man 2 player will find one they enjoy. Especially seeming as that currently intangible number looks set to grow. A recent Tweet from Fashion Designer KidSuper promised more Spider-Man 2 suits after launch.

Colm Dillane, better known as KidSuper, runs a Brooklyn-based streetwear brand, also monickered KidSuper. Hardly a better person to fashion some fits for his fellow Brooklynite Miles Moralis, but Dillane isn’t alone in the endeavor.

Article continues after ad

Dillane revealed that pop star Rina Sawayama, racecar driver Lando Norris, and pro footballer Vinicius Junior are all on board to help him design suits for Peter and Miles. Hints at the individual style of each collaborator were shown in the announcement video.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Sawayama is no stranger to loud fashion choices and championed leather in the clip. Vinicius Junior was all about repping his home team Brazil so don’t be surprised if we get a yellow, blue, and green Spidey suit down the line.

Article continues after ad

None of the collaborators have made any reference to their own video game habits so the project comes a little out of the blue. Still, the input of a successful fashion designer and Insomniac’s development team should make for some interesting styles.

Lionsgate Films Maybe Sawayama’s Spider Suit will channel some of her John Wick 4 style.

KidSuper made no mention of when the suits would be coming to Spider-Man 2 or whether this would be paid content or not. Whether they come as part of a later expansion or in a free update remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If the prospect of more suits for Peter Parker and Miles Moralis in Spider-Man 2 has you excited for the game’s launch, Dexerto has you covered with all you need to know in the lead-up to release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All confirmed suits for Peter Parker & Miles Morales | Spider-Man 2 story: When does the game take place? | Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 switch characters in open world | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer