Want to know exactly how many copies of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have been sold so far? Here are the most up-to-date sales figures for Insomniac’s spidey sequel.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been one of the most long-awaited games in recent years with fans eager to know what happens next following the events of the original game, and the Miles Morales spin-off. Now the sequel has arrived, players get to swing around an expanded New York as both Peter Parker and Miles in an exciting new adventure.

While you’re busy swinging around the open world, and taking on iconic villains in battle, you may also be wondering exactly how many copies of the game have been sold so far. After all, it’s been an extremely anticipated title!

So, here’s everything we know so far about how many copies Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has sold.

Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been one of the most anticipated games of 2023.

How many copies has Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold

As of November 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has sold well over 5 million copies worldwide. This was confirmed by Sony in the company’s latest financial results which covers sales until October 30th, 2023, meaning that the sequel sold over 5 million copies in just 11 days.

The game had previously hit the 2.5 million sales milestone in the first 24 hours of release which was announced by PlayStation in a graphic shared across social media. It was also made clear that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 had become the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game in PlayStation history.

This means Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has knocked God of War Ragnarok off the top as the Santa Monica Studios’ sequel previously held the fast-selling PlayStation studios game title, having sold over 5.1 million copies within its first week.

That’s everything you need to know about how many copies Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has sold so far! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

