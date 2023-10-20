Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How old are Peter Parker & Miles Morales?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they team up to defeat some legendary villains – but how old are our heroes? Here’s everything you need to know.

Unlike the likes of Thor, Captain America, and other popular heroes, Spider-Man is typically relatively young, using their charm and youthful charisma to crack jokes, all while apprehending any villains or criminals that enter New York City.

However, that mask can leave many wanting to learn more about the famous neighborhood Spider-Man, including how old he is, especially in this popular game. So, here’s the age of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Insomniac Games

How old is Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

As detailed in the Story Trailer, we know that Peter Parker is 25 years old during the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and now has a bachelor’s degree in biophysics.

He’s also living in Queens with Mary Jane after losing his Aunt May to some toxic gas caused by Dr, Otto Octavius.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How old is Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

As many expected, Miles Morales is a lot younger than Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In fact, he’s only 17 years old during the game, making him eight years younger than his teammate.

Article continues after ad

Due to his age, Morales is still in school, the Brooklyn Visions Academy to be specific, although he’s applying for college throughout the game.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how old both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. While loading up your game, take a look at some of our other handy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 guides and content:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All suits for Peter Parker & Miles Morales | Spider-Man 2 Photo Mode | Main Story missions list | Can you play as Venom? | How to unlock Webbed Suits | Spider-Man 2 All Marko’s Memories | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Spider-Man 2 trophies & achievements | All Accessibility settings | Increase health & damage | Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops locations | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map