Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sets sales record for a PlayStation Studios game

The highly-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already a massive hit for Sony, as the game broke an important PlayStation Studios sales record within a few days of launch.

Despite being one of the most anticipated games of 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a major detriment that its predecessor didn’t have: PS5 exclusivity. When Marvel’s Spider-Man launched in 2018, the PS4 had already been on the market for years and became the clear sales winner of its generation.

While the PS5 has seen spikes in sales, it has yet to garner the same market share as the PS4 did when Marvel’s Spider-Man launched, with almost double the PS4s sold then. The PS5 faced several supply issues in its launch, exacerbated by the pandemic slowing production and bots flooding the resale market.

Insomniac / Marvel Spider-Man 2 was one of the year’s most anticipated gaming releases.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Broke A PlayStation Sales Record In Three Days

Despite facing more issues than its predecessor at launch, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has come out on top. A new post on the official PlayStation Twitter account has announced that the game has sold more than 2.5 million copies within the first day of launch. It’s unclear whether this number includes the pre-orders or whether it counts both physical and digital editions of the game.

More importantly, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game. This means it has beaten the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West in terms of first-day sales.

PS5 exclusivity aside, it’s unsurprising that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has achieved this feat. The excitement surrounding the Spider-Man franchise is currently white hot, following the beloved animated Sony Spider-Man movies and the character’s presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The original Marvel’s Spider-Man is often hailed as one of the best PlayStation exclusives of all time, and it perfectly set the stage for bigger things to come. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lives up to that promise with an experience that expands and improves upon many aspects of the first game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 faced stiff competition in 2023, as this has been one of the most packed years for big releases. While it may have lost to Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Metacritic score, it’s still a sales juggernaut for Sony and is likely to continue hitting big numbers in the weeks running up to the holiday season.